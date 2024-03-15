Kelly Clarkson reunites with fellow American Idol alum for epic ‘OG American Idol reunion’

It was the American Idol reunion on The Kelly Clarkson Show that fans didn’t know they needed.

Kelly Clarkson, the American Idol OG, got to interview another winner from the famous singing competition during a recent episode of her talk show.

Ruben Studdard, the American Idol Season 2 winner, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, and viewers were over the moon.

A clip of their interview was shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show’s official Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “IMAGINE 😱.”

As Ruben sat down on stage across from Kelly, he flashed his big smile and teased, “Kelly Clarkson has a television talk show!”

“I know. They just give them to people,” Kelly joked.

Ruben was sweet and replied with a compliment, telling Kelly, “They don’t just give them to people. You earn them by being excellent, and I’m so happy for you!”

“I love you!” Kelly told Ruben as the studio audience began to applaud.

The two carried on and talked about their time on American Idol and spoke about Ruben’s tour with another American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken.

Kelly teased that she has always said she’s glad she didn’t compete against Ruben because he would have “wiped her face with the floor.”

Ruben admitted that he felt the same way about going up against Kelly on

American Idol.

American Idol fans gush over Ruben and Kelly reuniting

Thousands of fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show liked the post just hours after it was uploaded, and in the comments section, Kelly and Ruben’s fans fawned over the duo sharing the stage together.

“I love this!” wrote one fan, who begged Ruben and Kelly to do a duet together.

“What an adorable reunion,” wrote @zereptina.

Others chimed in on Kelly and Ruben’s “Flashback in time,” commenting on how good it was to see them reunite.

Instagram user @forever_s_young called Kelly and Ruben’s get-together “The OG American Idol reunion,” noting that the duo has “built their success far and wide.”

Yet another commenter wrote how “wonderful” it was to see both of them together.

“I looooove it!” they added.

Kelly and Ruben’s successes on American Idol

Kelly was the first-ever winner of American Idol, beating out her competitor, Justin Guarini. She was crowned the show’s champion on September 4, 2002, at 20.

During the finale, Kelly belted out her debut single, A Moment Like This, much to the crowd’s delight.

As for Ruben, he beat out runner-up Clay Aiken and performed the song Flying Without Wings after being crowned the winner on May 21, 2003.