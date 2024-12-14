Robin Roberts warns co-star George Stephanopoulos ‘don’t challenge’ producers during GMA exchange

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts advised her co-star George Stephanopoulos to be careful with his suggestions to their show’s producers.

Robin knows the show’s format and producers well, having the longest tenure of the three main anchors.

ABC News promoted her from newsreader to co-anchor in 2005, as she joined Charles Gibson and Diane Sawyer.

Already working with ABC News in other roles, George officially became a GMA anchor in 2009 after Sawyer became the anchor of World News Tonight.

They regularly appear at the morning show’s desk, along with third anchor Michael Strahan, to present news and information or interview guests.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Robin and George also have mutual fandom regarding singer Taylor Swift, which was part of George’s suggestion for Robin to producers.

Robin tells her GMA co-star, ‘Don’t challenge them’

During part of the GMA episode, Robin teased an upcoming story about what Swift did to recognize everyone behind her record-breaking Eras tour. A clip appeared of Taylor performing at a concert while her song Shake it Off played.

“Swifties still trying to Shake it Off after Taylor Swift’s Eras tour came to a close,” Robin said in part of the tease.

She shared that co-star Lara Spencer would have the details later on GMA to reveal to viewers, and George jumped in with a remark.

“I heard you do that Shake it Off, and I’m gonna give an idea to our producers. We could probably do a show where we reference a song in every introduction to every story,” he told Robin.

“Don’t challenge them! They will do it!” she replied.

George put his finger on his earpiece and said that one of their producers was “in” on his concept for the show.

Robin and George have previously mentioned attending some of Swift’s concerts on GMA and social media. George attended shows with his wife, Ali Wentworth, and two daughters.

In May 2023, Michael teased him on GMA, revealing a photo of George ahead of a Swift concert. George said he was “in full dad mode” and called Swift’s show the “best live performance I have ever seen.”

Michael said his daughter Sophia Strahan also enjoyed the show when she went.

“It does not miss a mark. [She] has the audience just eating out of her hands,” George said on GMA.

Robin and her wife, Amber, attended one of Swift’s tour dates in London, England earlier this year. Weeks ago, she shared that she went to see another Swift show with her goddaughter in New Orleans, Louisiana.

GMA producers said ‘challenge accepted’ after fans supported George’s recent idea

GMA fans expressed much interest in George’s proposed idea in the Instagram comment section.

“Totally in,” a commenter wrote, while another said it “would be the best Christmas gift to us viewers!! Please do it !!!”

“Love all them their the best love each one of their personalities they complement each other very well!!!” an individual commented about the GMA stars.

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Other commenters wrote, “DO IT!!!!!” and “Yes!!!!” to show their approval of the idea.

George’s idea didn’t go unnoticed. During another segment, Lara revealed that their producers accepted his “challenge” and included some Swift song names in various stories throughout the show.

They showed some of the show’s earlier moments. During a weather story, Ginger Zee said, “Hey Rebecca, Don’t Blame Me.” In other GMA stories, Michael Strahan mentioned a “problem travelers know All Too Well,” and Will Reeve said, “In their Wildest Dreams.”

After GMA showed the reel, Lara said the challenge wasn’t over yet, and a bell dinged with each Swift song title she included in her tease of upcoming GMA stories.

Swift celebrated her 35th birthday on Friday, so George’s idea became a great tribute to her and all the Swifties!