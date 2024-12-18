Robin Roberts announces return of ‘memorable’ TV special with her as host

Robin Roberts announced she will return as host of an annual special on ABC, reflecting on some of the year’s biggest stories, trends, and events.

She’s coming off another big year, which included her receiving a significant honor with the Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism last month.

Robin continues working as a Good Morning America co-anchor and hosts her Disney+ series, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts.

The latter resulted in her and her directing team getting nominated for an Emmy at the 51st Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards.

On GMA, she continues to present significant news and information to viewers and conduct interviews with athletes, musicians, actors, politicians, and others.

It’s only fitting that she will host a special event focusing on many stories and individuals from the past year.

Robin announces the return of ABC’s special

Robin Roberts shared her excitement that The Year will return with a look at the past year’s ups and downs.

“Excited to share that our annual special “The Year” is returning once again to @abc. Always fun to look back at the memorable highs and lows of each year and 2024 is no different. Hope you’ll join us on December 26th at 9/8 Central. Can’t believe 2025 is right around the corner!” The Good Morning America host captioned her post.

“Historic. Consequential. From tragedy to triumph, the awe-inspiring, and of course, the unexpected,” a narrator said over highlights.

The trailer features several celebrities, including Olympic athlete and Dancing with the Stars competitor Ilona Maher, basketball superstar Caitlin Clark, and musician Shaboozey.

Robin and her GMA co-stars interviewed several individuals shown in the trailer, including Clark. Robin traveled to Iowa for an exclusive talk with the former Iowa women’s college hoops player, who joined the WNBA this year and took the sports world by storm.

Maher was among the many DWTS contestants who appeared live on GMA before, during, and after Season 26.

Based on the trailer, Robin appears to have conducted additional sit-down interviews with some individuals in The Year 2024 special.

Robin attended a surprise party for a longtime friend as she wraps up her 2024

Several days ago, Monsters and Critics reported that Oprah Winfrey threw a surprise birthday party for her best friend, Gayle King. The bash celebrated Gayle’s 70th birthday, which officially occurs on December 28.

However, due to holiday plans, it made sense to assemble her many guests ahead of that date. Among those attending the event were Gayle’s children and friends, such as Sherri Shepherd, Jeff Bezos, Stephen Colbert, Katy Perry, and Dave Chappelle.

Robin’s Instagram post revealed that she and her wife, Amber Laign, attended the star-studded event. The GMA star revealed that her friendship with Gayle extends back to her earlier days working and living in Connecticut.

“Ohhhhh what a night! Best time ever celebrating our dear, fabu friend @gayleking. Let’s just say @oprah knows how to throw a fun, festive surprise birthday party! 🎂💛,” Robin wrote in an IG caption for a photo post showing her and Amber at the event.

Robin has been partying quite a bit in the past several weeks. Before attending Gayle’s milestone 70th birthday bash, she attended Al Roker and Deborah Roberts’s holiday party, which featured Gayle and NBC’s Today stars, including Hoda Kotb.

Robin officially celebrated her 64th birthday last month, so it’s been an exciting finish to her 2024. Now, she’ll help everyone look back at the past year before welcoming the new one.