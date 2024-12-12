DWTS pro Jenna Johnson performs ‘iconic’ Wicked dance with Mirrorball Trophy

Jenna Johnson celebrated her latest Dancing with the Stars victory with an iconic Wicked dance, which dazzled fans and received attention from the blockbuster movie.

Jenna recently claimed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, as they finished ahead of runner-up pair Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

In the show’s finale, viewers saw Jenna and Joey capture a perfect score for their Cha-cha-cha set to Justin Timberlake’s hit, Can’t Stop the Feeling!, and a near-perfect score for their freestyle.

Once DWTS counted the final votes, Jenna won her second season of the eight she’s appeared in.

It brought plenty of praise and congratulations her way, but the celebration hasn’t ended quite yet.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this week, the DWTS pro uploaded a clip of herself carrying the sparkly hardware to display more of her impressive skills.

Jenna celebrates her DWTS win with Mirrorball and Wicked dance

Taking to Instagram, Jenna uploaded a video from inside the home, cradling the gorgeous Mirrorball Trophy she recently claimed with Joey.

As an uplifting part of the song, What Is This Feeling? from Wicked plays, the proud DWTS winner confidently steps and dances towards the camera, gracefully spinning and extending her legs.

She ultimately stops with a close-up and fierce stare toward the camera to end the quick clip.

Like her impressive moves on DWTS, she continued to display her talent with the recreated dance, and the individual behind the camera also remarkably kept up with Jenna’s movements.

“When Shiz meets DWTS,” Jenna captioned the clip, including emojis for stars, disco ball, and a dancer.

Many commenters may have initially thought Jenna’s husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, filmed the dance. However, Jenna credited Alex Sander for handling the filming at midnight.

In a reply to Jenna, Alex referred to it as “some of [his] best work.”

Jenna and Alex discuss their video. Pic credit: @jennajohnson/Instagram

Jenna’s inspiring dance clip received over 100,000 likes on Instagram.

She also received plenty of reactions to her dance, with nearly 470 comments as of this report.

Wicked and fans reacted to Jenna’s ‘iconic’ dance

The official Wicked movie Instagram dropped by Jenna’s comment section to let the DWTS Season 33 winner know she “Nailed it.”

As of this writing, the blockbuster film based on the musical has surged to the top of Box Office Mojo’s list of top-grossing domestic movies in 2024.

In addition, the film has received multiple Golden Globe nominations, including for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Its main stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, have also received nominations.

“I fear this is the most iconic thing I have ever seen…,” a commenter wrote.

“I didn’t know I needed this,” another posted.

Others commented that Jenna needs to “do the dancing through life dance” from Wicked and share her fitness routine for achieving those chiseled arms.

The fans are excited. Pic credit: @jennajohnson/Instagram

Jenna’s Season 33 win with Graziadei was the second time she’s captured the Mirrorball Trophy. Her first arrived in Season 26 with Olympic medal-winning figure skater Adam Rippon.

Jenna finished second place twice in more recent seasons. She and Catfish host Nev Schulman were runner-ups in Season 29, as were Jenna and Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa in Season 30. Another first-place finish was due and well-deserved!

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.