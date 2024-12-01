Joey Graziadei speaks out days after DWTS win

Joey Graziadei’s hard work over the past several weeks eventually paid off and he took home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

It’s been a few days since the Season 33 finale aired, but Joey has just spoken on his historic win claiming that the moment has just settled in.

The Bachelor alum took to social media with a lengthy, heartfelt post.

He had some kind words for partner, Jenna Johnson, proclaiming that she has changed his life since they met.

Joey mentioned Jenna and acknowledged his fiance Kelsey Anderson who was in his corner throughout the process.

Rumors were swirling recently that the couple had split after Kelsey took some time away from social media.

Joey has since debunked those rumors and his latest post proves they are still going strong.

Joey Graziadei speaks out after winning Season 33 of DWTS

Joey took a few days to soak in the moment after his monumental win, becoming the first Bachelor star to win DWTS.

He posted a mashup of his time on the show, from his first moment on the dancefloor with Jenna to finale night.

“After a few days it is finally starting to settle in that this season of @dancingwiththestars has come to an end and we are champions,” wrote Joey on Instagram.

“Jenna, from the bottom of my heart I want to say THANK YOU,” he continued before adding, “Thank you for pushing me to be better than I thought I could ever be.”

Joey also thanked his dance partner for believing in him, noting that because of her, he felt like he belonged in the same room as the other “exceptionally talented people.”

“You have changed my life for the better,” Joey declared. “No one can question your creative genius and talent. You truly deserve this and I couldn’t be happier for you.”

Jenna was ill before the DWTS finale but gave it her all on the dance floor and pulled out a win, marking her second time taking home the Mirrorball.

She responded to Joey’s kind words writing, “I was not prepared to cry today 😭😩 My twin fr fr. The best experience EVER!”

Joey’s fiance also showed the dance partners some love adding, “So proud of you too.”

Kelsey, Jenna, and Joey post on Instagram. Pic credit: @joeygraziadei/Instagram

Joey sends love to his fiance Kelsey Anderson

Joey didn’t leave Kelsey out of his Instagram speech. He thanked her, his family, and friends for their support during his time on DWTS.

“I want to thank my beautiful fiancée, my loving family, and friends. And thank you to all of YOU!” he wrote. “Thank you for believing in me, voting for me, and bringing so much joy to my life. I love you all ❤️.”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.