Jenna Johnson revealed illness ahead of DWTS 33 finale and ‘is not ready for season’ to end

As the Dancing With the Stars finale approaches, Jenna Johnson has been recovering this past week after revealing that she was feeling unwell due to an illness.

Several weeks ago, Jenna addressed pregnancy speculation that had continued online, answering fans congratulating her and her husband.

She’s since been super focused on winning DWTS for the second time in her eight seasons.

Jenna and her celebrity partner, The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei, are strong contenders to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in Season 33.

They’ve been among the favorites to win the season, sitting atop the leaderboard with the impressive duo of Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.

And Jenna and Joey are excited about what they’re preparing for their finale dances, based on a recent video they shared, hinting to fans about their freestyle.

Jenna was sick amid the DWTS Semi Finals

Earlier this week, Jenna took to her Instagram Story to update fans about becoming ill. She indicated that her son, Rome, became sick first, and she believed she contracted the same illness he had.

A Reddit forum post discussed Jenna’s recent update, and fans also indicated that she had been feeling much better since then.

“Crazy she felt sick Thursday and still performed incredibly. She said in the video Rome has been feeling sick as well. I hope he is feeling better!” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter said, “You couldn’t even tell she wasn’t feeling well” based on how “amazing” she and Joey performed in Tuesday night’s Semi-Finals episode.

Pic credit: @dwtsfannnnn2727/Reddit.com/r/dancingwiththestars

Another commenter said they could tell she was “sick on Tuesday” as they noticed her “coughing during an interview and her voice was different.”

“I can tell she was probably under the weather. Glad she is feeling better,” the individual commented.

As mentioned, she and Joey performed brilliantly, achieving their first perfect 30 score of the season last week for their Foxtrot set to a rendition of I Won’t Dance by Erin Boheme featuring District 78.

Jenna and Joey teased their Season 33 finale dances

Several days ago, Joey and Jenna appeared in an Instagram Story video discussing the upcoming DWTS 33 finale. Jenna’s voice still seemed like she was still recovering from being ill.

The couples will each perform two dances, one already revealed and the other a freestyle.

“You know what time it is,” Joey said as he started the clip.

“It is time for the Redemption Dance. We are doing the Cha-cha. Very excited,” Jenna said in the video.

They recalled how they did that dance in Week 1, leading to a meme featuring Joey.

“That dance. That dance,” Joey said as he reminisced.

“It’s the first dance we did. There’s a lot to improve on, and I’m really excited to showcase how much I’ve grown through this,” Joey told fans.

Jenna added that they’re “so excited about the freestyle” and that she didn’t want to reveal too much about what they’re doing.

“We’re really going to be paying tribute to Joey,” she hinted.

While she didn’t say it, it could include a theme involving Joey’s reality TV show, The Bachelor.

In addition to competing against Chandler and Brandon, they’ll have three other hopeful couples at the finale. Ilona Maher with Alan Bersten, Stephen Nedoroscik with Rylee Arnold, and Danny Amendola with Witney Carson all have a shot at winning Season 33.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale airs Tuesday, November 26 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.