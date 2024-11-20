Carrie Ann Inaba called out after confusing pro dancers while scolding Brandon Armstrong

The Dancing with the Stars Season 33 Semi Finals featured five impressively talented celebrity dancers attempting to impress the judges and get to the Finale.

Pro dancer Jenna Johnson and Joey Graziadei, as well as Brandon Armstrong and Chandler Kinney, have seemed to be the frontrunners during the late stages of the competition.

The latter couple achieved perfect scores on the Argentine tango, and Cha-cha-cha dances they performed in Week 8.

While the judges have generally been critical throughout the season, fans seem displeased with Carrie Ann Inaba and how she critiques and scores dancers.

Some have suggested that she has been particularly harsh and critical towards Chandler and Brandon.

That was again the case with Week 9, as many called her out for what she scolded Brandon about following his and Chandler’s second performance of the night.

Carrie Ann called out Brandon and Chandler after their Foxtrot

Chandler and Brandon performed a Semi-Finals Foxtrot that wowed the audience and judges. Bruno Tonioli said Chandler went “supernova” with her latest dance and called their performance “incredible.”

“It’s just one of those dances you’ll never forget,” he told them.

Carrie Ann initially seemed full of praise, saying she’s “seeing process” from Chandler, who is “still evolving” and “still growing.”

“You’re still finding new nuances and you’re sharing that with us. I love that,” she said.

Carrie Ann’s remarks became harsher after that, as she addressed an issue based on the rules of ballroom style dances that she had noticed before.

“Okay, brace yourself. Your foot came off the ground twice,” she told them, as Chandler looked surprised and Brandon seemed frustrated.

“Semi Finals, a lot is at stake, guys. I gotta be fair to everyone,” Carrie Ann said as Brandon groaned and hunched over.

“I gotta call it. I warned you about it earlier in the season, my friend,” she told Brandon.

He seemed confused by her comment, pointing to himself as if it wasn’t him she told that to.

“Remember? A long time ago. I said, ‘Be careful,'” Carrie Ann told Brandon, adding, “You were still amazing.”

“Guys, you know what it is. She calls it out all the time. So thank you,” fellow judge Derek Hough said in defense of Carrie Ann.

Derek praised Brandon and said he’s “really grown on this season,” as he and Chandler have brought out the best in each other. He commended them on a “phenomenal performance.”

Viewers slammed Carrie Ann for scolding Brandon

During and after the Semi-Finals, many DWTS viewers called out Carrie Ann’s critical remarks about Brandon and Chandler’s Fox Trot. Several commenters said the DWTS judge confused Brandon with another of Season 33’s pro dancers when making her remarks.

“That was Gleb [Savchenko] that Carrie Ann warned about lifts not Brandon. She never warned him about that so why is she lying?!?? I’m glad Brandon stood up for himself,” a commenter wrote, including an Oprah Winfrey GIF.

That was Gleb that Carrie Ann warned about lifts not Brandon. She never warned him about that so why is she lying?!?? I’m glad Brandon stood up for himself.

Another fan said that Carrie Ann previously told pro dancer Sasha Farber about the lifts, which made things “confusing” when she said to Brandon she had warned him before.

“So Stephen [Nedoroscik] messes up while not being his fault and Carrie Ann still Gives him a 10… BRANDON the pro messes up and Chandler gets deducted a point .. this woman Carrie Ann does not make any sense,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter posted a GIF on X to spotlight Carrie Ann’s confusing remarks to Brandon.

Following the judges’ critiques, co-host Julianne Hough asked Chandler and Brandon a few questions. Brandon said that he wasn’t upset with Carrie Ann. He clarified he wasn’t sure it was them that she warned about the lifts earlier in the season.

Despite Brandon’s remarks, Carrie Ann was the only judge not to award them a 10 for their dance. Chandler and Brandon achieved a 29. After receiving a 29 for their first dance, they were tied for the lead at the show’s end, with Joey and Jenna also at 58.

All five couples moved on to the Finale in a surprising conclusion to the show. Now, they’ll need to bring their A-games to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy since the judges will be extra critical.

