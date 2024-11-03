DWTS pro Jenna Johnson addresses pregnancy rumors amid Season 33 success

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson addressed recent rumors about being pregnant with a second child.

The 30-year-old dancer and choreographer is already a mother of a son with fellow dance pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

For DWTS Season 33, she partnered with The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei, and they’ve been among the top contenders.

They’ve advanced through Week 6, Halloween Night, and are among the show’s final six couples vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

They’ll participate in a milestone episode as DWTS heads into Week 7 of the season.

As the competition continues, Jenna recently took to social media to comment about those ongoing pregnancy rumors.

Jenna addressed if she’s expecting ‘Baby No. 2’

Jenna uploaded a video of herself sitting in a car and smiling on her Instagram Story this weekend, briefly discussing speculation about her pregnancy.

“Hi everyone. Happy Saturday,” she said, adding, “It’s been brought to my attention that there are articles circulating saying that I am pregnant.”

“Now, this is a shock and a surprise to me. I had no idea I was. So, I just wanted to set the record straight that I’m definitely not expecting baby number two,” Jenna said.

Jenna also said she’s received many congratulations messages and notes wishing her and Valentin well on their journey.

“As sweet as it is, it’s not true,” she said, adding, “Unless it’s coming from us, or I’m announcing something. Don’t believe what you read.”

In January 2023, Jenna and Valentin welcomed their first child, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Before Halloween Night on DWTS, the couple shared a photo holding Rome.

“This little light of mine (ours) 🔮 Why does a toddler velour tracksuit make me weep??” Jenna captioned her photo.

Jenna and Joey continue to shine in Season 33

As mentioned, Jenna and Joey remain in DWTS Season 33. Other contenders include Chandler Kinney with Brandon Armstrong, Dwight Howard with Daniella Karagach, Danny Amendola with Witney Carson, Ilona Maher with Alan Bersten, and Stephen Nedoroscik with Rylee Arnold.

Before Halloween Night, Jenna and Joey went on a haunted hayride as part of the annual scary experience. They brought their significant others, as Valentin accompanied Jenna, and Joey brought his fiancee, Kelsey Anderson.

Joey and Jenna then performed a nightmare-inspired Argentine Tango during the Halloween Night in Week 6.

To dial up the scary factor, Joey dressed in a fancy suit with a mustache to resemble a creepy ventriloquist. Jenna wore a pin-striped jacket, sparkly, low-cut top, short wig, and makeup to look like his dummy.

The judges awarded them a 29, tying them for the lead with Chandler and Brandon. That kept them safe for another week, and they’ll next participate in Week 7, Dancing With the Stars’ milestone 500th episode.

With Jenna shutting down the pregnancy rumors, it may help fans direct their well wishes and support towards her and Joey as they’ll need votes to continue advancing to the show’s finale.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.