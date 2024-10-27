Witney Carson teases DWTS Halloween episode dances will feature ‘celebrity’s nightmares’

With Halloween this week, Dancing With the Stars will celebrate the annual holiday with a themed episode.

According to dance professional Witney Carson, the Week 6 performances will feature the “celebrity’s nightmares” as part of the routines.

Witney already choreographed a scary good dance routine in one of her previous seasons of DWTS.

For Season 33, she teamed up with former NFL star Danny Amendola, and they’ve been among fan favorites.

The couple’s season already included one dance move that inspired a viral trend and a unique Deadpool and Wolverine-inspired dance, complete with superhero costumes and fight sequences as part of the choreography.

It’ll be an exciting installment of DWTS after a Week 5 Disney Night costume caused a jump scare and provided “nightmare fuel” for some.

Witney teases what her and Danny’s Week 6 Halloween dance might include

As Week 6 looms with the episode a few days before Halloween, Witney and Danny spoke to First for Women Magazine about what viewers might see on DWTS’s spooky episode.

“So we’re going to go off of what Danny’s afraid of on this one, and then we’re going to work around that. So I think it’s going to be different than what you saw this week,” Witney said regarding their performance.

Based on additional comments, Witney promised it would be “fun,” although she mentioned involving Danny’s fear of snakes.

“I’m going to bring a snake in just to get you there,” she said, teasing her partner during their First interview.

“Better not get you into that spot. The snake will be dead,” he replied, with Witney joking back to him, “Not before it kills you!”

That theme seems similar to what The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran teased, indicating she and Sasha Farber planned to be “creepy, scary, and crazy” with their dance.

Witney created a spooky dance in Season 27

Throughout her DWTS career, Witney has worked with various characters, including improv actor Wayne Brady, musician Vanilla Ice, and WWE star Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin.

In Season 27, she teamed up with actor Milo Manheim, best known for his role in three Zombies movies on Disney Channel.

Unsurprisingly, Witney created a brilliant contemporary dance set to 2WEI’s Toxic, which many people have heard from Britney Spears.

Their performance came from a haunted asylum, with Witney and Milo dressed in spooky all-white costumes. It opens with Milo seeming possessed as he sits in a chair wearing a white outfit resembling a straight jacket.

Witney eventually joins in, and they perform a beautiful dance inside the fake asylum with lights and special effects pulsating along with the terrifying rendition of Toxic.

The dance was a hit with fans and also with the judges. It earned Witney and Milo a perfect 30 score for that night of DWTS Season 27.

Danny hopes for more of the same creative dance magic, minus the snakes, when he and Witney perform on Season 33’s Halloween Night, which arrives Tuesday, October 29.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.