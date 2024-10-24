Ilona Maher apologized for the ‘jump scare’ as she prepared for DWTS Disney night

Ilona Maher told fans she was sorry about a “jump scare” that might have frightened some before her Dancing with the Stars performance during Week 5.

The latest themed show was Disney Night, in which the celebrities and their professional dance partners brought magical moments and characters to life in their routines.

Performances included Danny Amendola channeling Deadpool, Stephen Nedoroscik as Hercules, and Phaedra Parks as Cruella De Vil.

For Ilona and dance partner Alan Bersten’s routine, they performed a Jazz routine to Encanto’s Surface Pressure.

Ilona transformed into a beautiful Luisa Madrigal, the eldest sister in the animated film.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, some fans may have been frightened when they saw Alan’s costume, which some probably thought seemed more suited for the Week 6 theme.

Ilona apologized for the ‘jump scare’ in her DWTS preparation

Taking things to social media, Ilona Maher shared a preview video from a dressing room, as the Olympic medalist was already in most of her costume and wearing full makeup.

Behind her was Alan, seated in a chair with multiple individuals working on his look. The dance professional was shirtless and wearing an interesting donkey mask for his part in the performance.

A voiceover from The Steve Wilkos Show plays over the video clip, starting with Steve saying, “Look at the screen.”

“That’s mine,” Ilona lipsynched after turning her head to look at her dance partner in a donkey mask.

“And that’s what you’re gonna settle for?” Alan pretended to ask as he pointed at the viewer.

“I’m gonna stick beside him,” Ilona lipsynched in the quick clip.

She also provided a disclaimer for anyone who might have been unintentionally scared off by what they saw.

“Sorry for the jump scare everyone,” Ilona wrote in her video caption.

For the Encanto dance routine, Alan was one of several human donkey characters dancing on screen for Ilona’s performance.

Ilona displayed impressive strength as she picked up her partner, flipped him, and carried him on her shoulder at various points.

She and Alan received a standing ovation after they’d finished the routine. Among those cheering Ilona on were her family members.

“It is so hard to look at Alan right now. It is so hard,” host Alfonso Ribeiro said.

“I’m gonna have to try to block Alan out of my view because it’s kind of terrifying me right now,” Derek Hough joked.

Fans reacted to Alan’s ‘nightmare fuel’ on DWTS Disney Night

Just over a week before Halloween brings scary costumes, fans were buzzing about the latest Dancing with the Stars episode. Many mentioned the donkey costume and makeup that Alan donned for Disney Night.

“Alan’s makeup is nightmare fuel #dwts,” a user posted on X about the costume

Alan’s makeup is nightmare fuel #dwts pic.twitter.com/esgAncDJF6 — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) October 23, 2024

Another individual asked why they made the dance professional “so creepy” with his look for the performance.

Why did they make Alan look so creepy #dwts pic.twitter.com/JD18RcL1Ne — Katie 💜 (@VampireKatie01) October 23, 2024

“Alan I won’t be able to sleep tonight,” another commenter posted on X.

Alan I won't be able to sleep tonight #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0NnwnWz5yE — Riley (@rileypillar) October 23, 2024

Yet another individual wondered how the DWTS pro got out of that “monstrosity” of a costume and makeup so quickly to perform in the show’s team dance routine.

How did Alan get out of this monstrosity that quickly for the team dance? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/sHBwDedh4S — Bennett’s Jawline (@BennettJawline) October 23, 2024

With their nightmare-inducing donkey, Alan and Ilona’s performance received a 25 from the judges, including one nine and two eights. That put them in a tie for fourth place with Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson. Luckily, they survived the latest elimination as everyone bid farewell to Phaedra and Val Chmerkovskiy.

If Alan’s Disney Night costume frightened people, one has to wonder how he could top it, as Week 6 is Halloween Nightmares Night.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.