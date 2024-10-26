Wayne Brady reveals he hated his castmate for 10 years amid ‘delusional’ thoughts

Wayne Brady confronted “delusional” thoughts on his way to being able to co-exist with his television castmate.

Along with occasionally breaking some rules on Let’s Make a Deal, the 52-year-old actor starred in his first-ever reality TV series this year.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix features Wayne co-starring along with his unique blended family.

They include his ex-wife and best friend, Mandie Taketa, their daughter Maile Brady, and Mandie’s life partner, Jason.

While they seem to get along great despite quirks, it wasn’t all that way for Wayne.

He admitted therapy helped him deal with his mentality regarding his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.

Wayne says he was ‘delusional’ and hated Jason Fordham

In Family Remix, viewers learn more about Wayne Brady’s life, which includes his ex-wife and her current life partner, Jason Fordham.

Wayne recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show alongside his daughter Maile, ex-wife Mandie, and Jason to discuss their Freeform reality series.

During the interview, Hall mentioned that Wayne said he “hated” Jason, also his former backup dancer, for 10 years and asked why that was.

“Oh, I hated him. I hated that it was the toxic masculinity thing of ‘How dare you get with my ex?’ Even if you’re not together, that thing of ‘Well, maybe we want together,'” he shared.

“I was deluded. I was delusional,” Wayne admitted, adding, “I had a whole thing that ‘Maybe we’ll get back together again’ and ‘How dare you?’ and ‘That’s wrong.'”

He admitted his thoughts also included not initially accepting Jason as a parent to his daughter Maile.

“All of those things. It took a long time for me to stop that noise,” Wayne told Hall.

He said he realized that his daughter was fond of Jason and didn’t want to selfishly prevent her from having a good time with Mandie and Jason if she wanted to. Now, Jason has become one of Wayne’s close friends.

Maile said she felt “very fortunate to have as much support” as she did growing up, thanks to her dad, mom, and “Mr. J.”

Fans reacted to Wayne’s ‘issues’ and ‘toxicity’ with his family

Fans flooded the comments with love and support as they reacted to what they heard from Wayne in Tamron Hall’s interview.

One commenter said, “I Love that he worked out his issues and didn’t continue the toxicity.”

Another wrote, “I love this whole family. They worked it out and put their daughter first,” and “it took time to get there but they did.”

Pic credit: @tamronhallshow/Instagram

Another individual said it was “so mature” for Wayne to work on his issues and co-exist with his wife and her life partner for his daughter.

“Wishing this family all the best as they grow in ❤️,” the commenter wrote.

Viewers can see Wayne, Maile, Mandie, and Jason appear in Wayne: Brady The Family Remix. Season 1 ended several weeks ago, and episodes are available on-demand via Freeform and Hulu.