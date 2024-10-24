Let’s Make a Deal’s Wayne Brady announces he’s ‘breaking rules’ after interrupting contestant’s game

According to Wayne Brady, he doesn’t always follow the rules when hosting Let’s Make a Deal.

The popular game show features various game segments, during which audience members get called on stage for a chance to win prizes.

Sometimes, Wayne gets his co-stars, Jonathan Mangum and Tiffany Coyne, involved in funny improv scenes to present the games.

Since things aren’t necessarily on script, it can create somewhat random and surprising moments.

For example, there was a moment when a contestant shared a heartbreaking moment with the host, and soon after, Wayne jokingly called out The Price Is Right.

During a recent episode, he interrupted one contestant’s game to play another.

Wayne Brady interrupted Let’s Make a Deal to change things up

Out of nowhere, during an episode of Let’s Make a Deal, musician Cat Gray played some keyboard music as the host interrupted a contestant’s game.

Wayne indicated they would do an “in-show quickie deal.” He said he’d ask someone for something, and if they had it right then, they’d win $500.

“In the middle of the show? Unheard of,” his co-host and announcer Jonathan said.

“I know, I’m breaking the rules. I’m pushing up against conventions. There’s an edge I’m looking over it, and I’m going over,” Wayne announced.

“You can’t stop me; I’m reckless,” he told his co-host, who pretended to be surprised.

Wayne jokingly said that was why “the force” kicked him off, and nobody could stop him on the show.

Soon after that exchange, he selected a contestant, Chris, sitting in the audience. Wayne asked him to produce anything from his wallet that ended in the number “5,” and if he did, he’d win $500 on the spot.

The contestant searched his wallet a bit before handing a card over to Wayne. After the host reviewed the item, he eventually proclaimed that he’d won the cash prize.

Soon after that fun moment, the host returned to the contestant’s game, which was previously in progress.

Fans reacted to Wayne’s random LMAD moment

The Let’s Make a Deal host received positive comments from fans in the comments after witnessing his latest highlight.

“WAYNE is the GOAT,” one fan proclaimed, while another called him the “Best host ever” with a heart emoji.

“Reckless,” a comment read with the clapping hands emoji.

“Wayne Brady is the best,” another individual wrote in the comment section.

Fans of Wayne Brady weigh in. Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

Wayne has plenty of experience on stage and screen entertaining others. He’s risen to fame on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and hosted The Wayne Brady Show. In addition, he hosted Fox’s game show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics.

Earlier this year, Wayne wrapped up his series of performances as the titular character in the Broadway revival of The Wiz.

The premiere season of his and his family’s reality TV series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, concluded on Freeform and Hulu several weeks ago.