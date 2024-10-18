Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady calls out co-star for ‘absolutely dreadful’ bit during game

Let’s Make a Deal star Wayne Brady seems to love his job as host of the popular game show, often making witty and funny remarks during segments.

During one episode, the game show host called out The Price Is Right to lighten the mood after a contestant shared her emotional story.

More recently, Brady called out one of his Let’s Make a Deal co-stars with his honest critique of an on-stage performance.

Brady often shares the stage with model Tiffany Coyne and announcer Jonathan Mangum.

All three get involved in presenting the show’s games, prizes, and Zonks to keep things moving along in a fun manner.

However, Mangum had Brady realizing his delivery during a game missed the mark.

Brady calls co-star’s performance ‘absolutely dreadful’ on stage

During a recent CBS’ Let’s Make a Deal episode, Brady called a contestant, Laura, on stage to participate in a game. She had a noticeable English accent, informing the host she works as a residential realtor and has lived in the United States for 14 years.

“You’ve been here for 14 years, so is your American accent good?” Brady asked.

She quickly switched to an American accent, sounding like she grew up on the West Coast, saying, “It’s so amazing to be here” and “I’m so grateful to be chosen!”

Brady told her the accent was very good and mentioned how it’s funny how British and Australian actors can do American accents so well. However, he said Americans fail miserably when replicating Australian or British accents.

Laura asked Brady to do his British accent, but he said he’d do that during the deal. He then moved on to point to Jonathan to present the deal, and Jonathan started obnoxiously attempting a British accent.

“Be on the cutting edge of tech with this new iPhone, featuring a Super Retina XDR, pro camera system, and voice I.D. Plus, we’re adding one year of service to keep you connected. This deal’s worth $2,199,” he said in his attempt at the accent.

The routine had Brady laughing as he hunched over and propped himself on the podium with the prize.

“Sorry, the accent threw me off,” Laura said as Brady regained his composure beside Jonathan.

“That was my Grecian accent,” Jonathan told everyone.

“Absolutely dreadful. Absolutely,” Brady told him in a more polished British accent.

“That was so awesomely bad,” the host said moments later, still chuckling.

Jonathan thanked him in his regular voice.

Brady told him, “It actually came back around again, and it was good.”

Laura had to choose between revolving panels on the box on the podium. She could choose a blue side or a gold side.

“I’m going for the gold,” she said nervously.

However, that was the right pick, as she won a six-night trip to Mykonos, Greece, and that iPhone, making her total prizes worth over $8,000.

Jonathan met Wayne during improv comedy

For Jonathan Mangum, Let’s Make a Deal isn’t his first appearance in the entertainment industry or his first time working with Wayne Brady.

Jonathan was born in South Carolina but grew up in Mobile, Alabama. He and Brady met when Jonathan moved to Orlando, Florida, and they did improv comedy together at the SAK Theatre Comedy Lab.

Ultimately, a group of improv comedians moved to Los Angeles to perform. Jonathan continued touring worldwide alongside Brady and their friend, Drew Carey.

Jonathan married Leah Stanko in 2001, and they have two children, Austin and Chase Magnum. Jonathan appeared on his wife’s Empty Nesters Podcast, which she co-hosts with Jill Whelan, earlier this month.

Viewers saw Jonathan appear on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which featured Brady and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey. Brady and Jonathan’s Let’s Make a Deal co-star Tiffany has also appeared as a guest on the improv comedy show.

However, viewers who watch Let’s Make a Deal regularly see them performing comedic improv bits on weekdays and occasionally when primetime specials air.