DWTS question chemistry between Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber: ‘It’s giving relationship’

It never fails; every season of Dancing With the Stars has at least one dancing duo that sparks relationship rumors.

Sometimes, those rumors are true, and the dance pro ends up dating the star.

Other times, it’s just amazing chemistry that causes fans of the show to speculate.

Already this season, at least one couple has viewers wondering what is going on during rehearsals.

That would be Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran, who ooze chemistry on and off the dance floor.

They’ve been enjoying each other’s company so much that the DWTS pair have fans questioning if love is in the air after a recent TikTok video they made together.

Jenn Tran can’t stop touching Sasha Farber

In a recent TikTok video, Jenn Tran talks into the camera while Sasha Farber drives.

She explains that she had to get her nails redone to match her dress since her nails were bright red, and her dress for Oscars Night is pink. Keep in mind that she wore gloves, so no one even saw her nails.

In the sweet video, Jenn explained that Sasha dropped her off and picked her up so she could get her salon time in. The whole time she talked about and to him, Jenn had her hand wrapped around Sasha’s neck lovingly.

The two are already so comfortable with each other that the comments section quickly filled up with fans who want to know, “What is going on?”

One of Jenn’s followers suggested that Jenn and Sasha’s flirtatiousness may just be for the show.

After all, the more fans speculate about a possible romance, the more are paying attention and likely voting for them.

However, others could not get over that hand placement and how friendly they are with each other already.

Jenn Tran’s fans are going nuts over Sasha Farber chemistry. Pic credit: jenntranx/TikTok

Others suggested that Sasha should take Jenn to get her nails done every week and commented on what a gentleman he is.

Yet another couldn’t contain their excitement, writing, “THE CHEMISTRY IS LOUD!!! OBSESSED WITH YOU TWO” followed by three red heart emojis.

Jenn Tran’s fans want to know what is going on. Pic credit: jenntranx/TikTok

What about Jonathon Johnson?

Even though Jenn has been spending a lot of time with Sasha as they compete on Dancing With the Stars, it’s pretty clear Jonathon Johnson is still her biggest fan.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to rank the dresses Jenn wore throughout her time on The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that he ranked one of Jenn’s green dresses as number one — after all, green is her color.

On Tuesday night, Jon was in the audience with Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson to cheer on the Bachelor Nation stars.

Dancing With the Stars will air on Monday and Tuesday next week at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.