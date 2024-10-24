Carrie Ann Inaba booed again after tough criticism of Joey Graziadei’s samba

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba continues to receive the wrath of upset fans due to her critiques.

In particular, fans let her hear it after she delivered what some felt was a harsh review during Week 5’s Disney Night.

The Bachelor star, Joey Graziadei, and his dance partner, Jenna Johnson, performed the samba in costumes inspired by Tarzan.

They wowed the audience with their moves, set to a rendition of Trashin’ the Camp, originally performed by former The View host Rosie O’Donnell and singer Phil Collins.

During the routine, two DWTS judges visibly enjoyed the performance. Bruno Tonioli stood up to watch part of the routine, and Derek Hough noticeably bopped around to the performance in his seat.

While both delivered helpful critiques and praise that the audience seemed OK with, Carrie Ann’s comments didn’t sit well with some.

Joey and Jenna’s Samba was a crowd-pleaser on DWTS’ Disney Night

Following Joey and Jenna’s Tarzan-inspired samba, audience members cheered, and many seemed to give a standing ovation.

“And the ballroom is on their feet!” DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro said before sending it over to the judges.

“Samba is one of the hardest dances to perform,” Bruno told them.

“It requires freedom of movement and has to look natural. You did all of that,” he said, saying that Joey “still needed to work on that bounce” with the bottom of his foot.

Otherwise, Bruno “loved” the performance, and it appeared Derek did too.

Derek said the routine was full of all the aspects of samba he loves to see. He called Joey a “top contender,” adding that he needed to work on his arm movements for better “fluidity.”

“But you can do it. Let’s go, Joseph, Let’s go!” Derek said as the crowd cheered.

The DWTS audience didn’t love Carrie Ann’s critique of Joey

During her critique, Carrie Ann told Joey he seemed “like a Disney character come to life” and that he “hit the tones perfectly.”

“But I’m gonna say, the bounce was not quite there, and sometimes your steps are too large,” she added.

As she delivered those remarks, audible booing came from the audience.

“Listen! This is Disney Night!” Carrie Ann yelled as she stood up and reprimanded the crowd, suggesting they show “a little love.”

After the judges’ critiques, co-host Julianne Hough told Joey, “From dress rehearsal to now, you know you nailed it.”

Viewers also called out Carrie Ann’s harsh critique

Viewers on social media were also unhappy with Carrie Ann’s criticism of Joey’s samba.

One individual posted on X that Carri Ann gave an 8 for Brooke but “had an issue with Joey.”

“I DON’T even vote for Joey and I know you are fullllllll of it,” they posted.

Another X post included a quick GIF of a woman laughing in the stands at an event.

“the boos for carrie ann’s critiques on joey #dwts,” they posted with the clip.

Another individual on X posted a photo of a Yankees player staring down someone.

“The look I gave Carrie Ann and Derek for giving Joey 2 8s!!” they posted.

Joey and Jenna’s Samba received an 8 from Carrie Ann, an 8 from Derek, and a 9 from Bruno. That gave them an early lead on the leaderboard with 25 on Disney Night.

They ultimately finished in a tie with Ilona Maher and Alan Bernstein behind three couples that received 27 scores during Disney Night.

Another reality star had to say goodbye, as Real Housewives’s Phaedra Parks got eliminated at the end of the Week 5 episode. And as the Season 33 competition continues, many fans continue lobbying for DWTS to replace Carrie Ann.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.