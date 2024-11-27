Who won Dancing With the Stars Season 33?

After a season of shocking eliminations, the final five took to the ballroom one last time on the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale.

But only one of them emerged with the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Going into the episode, it was difficult to predict who would win because every competitor brought their A-game in these final weeks.

Unfortunately, the overstuffed three-hour finale dragged due to the return of various former stars, including Anna Delvey.

Of course, more sparks flew between Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, who seemed determined to make viewers question their relationship status forever at this point.

Sadly, some performances probably didn’t deserve a spot in the finale.

Who became the Season 33 winner of DWTS?

After the judges’ scores and viewer votes were completed, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced the winner.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson finished in fifth place.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold finished in fourth place.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong finished in third place.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten finished in second place.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson finished in first place and won Season 33.

As we already said, it was always going to be a difficult season to predict a winner because the finalists upped the ante here.

At the beginning of the season, Joey seemed unlikely to win, but he quickly absorbed the judges’ feedback and adapted as his journey on the show progressed.

He and Jenna were a one-two-punch that understood the assignment, so we’re not surprised at all by this result.

But it could have been any of them.

Though Joey has become the first Bachelor to win the series, Bachelor Nation has been well represented recently, with Hannah Brown winning in 2019 and Kaitlyn Bristowe emerging with the trophy the following year.

We think it’s fair to say that DWTS will continue to bring in people from Bachelor Nation because they tend to have a great success rate compared to Real Housewives and other franchises.

DWTS Season 33 has been a resounding success

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 will go down as the season that reversed the show’s fortunes.

This season, it has emerged as a dominant force in the 18-49 demographic, rising almost 13% to a 0.7 rating in live + same-day figures. For comparison purposes, ABC’s #2 show is 9-1-1 with a 0.4 rating in the demo.

Given that unscripted offerings are much cheaper to produce than a long-running scripted series, we wouldn’t be surprised if ABC put DWTS back to two cycles per year.

For the first time in a long time, the show is getting a lot of hype, so it would be best to capitalize on that.

What are your thoughts on Joey’s big win?

Dancing With the Stars is currently on hiatus at ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.