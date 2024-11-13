Joey Graziadei explains Kelsey Anderson’s social media break while The Bachelor split rumors fly

Joey Graziadei is responding to rumors about trouble in his relationship with his fiance, Kelsey Anderson.

Joey has kept busy with his new Dancing with the Stars gig and has gotten far in the competition with his partner Jenna Johnson.

Kelsey has been supporting her man from the sidelines, making several appearances at the live events as he inches closer to taking home the mirror ball trophy.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from making assumptions about the couple after reading too much into Kelsey’s social media activity or lack thereof.

Kelsey took time away from Instagram, and her absence sparked some chatter online.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, The Bachelor alum addressed the claims head-on during a recent interview and shut down any assumptions that he and Kelsey have split.

Joey Graziadei explains Kelsey Anderson’s social media absence

Joey spoke with E! News after the latest DWTS episode and was asked about Kelsey’s recent absence from social media.

“I feel like she has been active,” said Joey. “The whole thing came from one or two days that she wasn’t active, and people assumed something for some reason.”

The Bachelor star explained that Kelsey’s online absence was intentional, noting that she was “taking a little break and that was for her own mentally, and I guess people assumed stuff.”

However, he slammed the split rumors, exclaiming, “We’re great… and we’re just going to keep doing what we do.”

The Bachelor couple just celebrated their first anniversary

DWTS celebrated its 500th episode on Tuesday night, but it was also a special occasion for Joey and Kelsey, their first anniversary.

“Tonight was actually our anniversary– one year from when we got engaged,” the 29-year-old revealed during his interview.

Joey was booked for at least part of the night since he had to compete on DWTS, and Kelsey was in the audience cheering him on.

“To have her here on a night like tonight, too, and just to have the support every week, it means the world,” he said, adding that he had plans to celebrate their anniversary after the show.

Joey also posted a sweet appreciation post for Kelsey on Instagram, writing, “Happy One-Year Anniversary to My Everything.”

“I still cannot believe that it has been a year since I got down on one knee and asked you to marry me,” he continued. “Every day with you is an adventure and I cannot wait to see all of the memories we get to create in the years to come.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.