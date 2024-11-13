Cheryl Burke explains why she turned down DWTS 500th episode appearance

Although she received an invite, former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke revealed she won’t appear at the show’s milestone 500th episode.

The 40-year-old appeared in 25 seasons of the dance competition series and won the Mirrorball Trophy in her first two with singer Drew Lachey and former NFL player Emmitt Smith.

Burke worked with other celebrities, including singer Wayne Newton, game show host Drew Carey, and Good Morning America star Sam Champion.

She officially retired from DWTS after the Season 31 finale and previously revealed she sought a promotion on the show, but she and her team knew it wouldn’t ever happen.

Following that departure, Burke began sharing her thoughts about DWTS on her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast.

During a recent episode, she shared why she won’t attend the special 500th episode.

Burke explains why she won’t attend DWTS 500th episode

“Next week, you’re gonna see Dancing With the Stars celebrating the 500th episode, which is such a huge milestone for the show. And I couldn’t be happier for the show’s success,” Burke said on a bonus podcast.

She mentioned that some might think she has only criticized the show since leaving and has contempt for DWTS, but she explained that’s not the case.

“I am their number one fan, regardless of any backstage whatever happening back in the day or me not being invited to Len Goodman’s tribute. That has nothing to do with it. And I also want to add that I did get invited to go to the 500th episode to sit in the audience,” she shared.

However, Burke said she chose not to attend so she could record her podcast commentary about the episode. If she attended the episode, she explained it would delay that by “a couple of days,” and she didn’t want to do that to her listeners.

Burke also indicated that she would’ve accepted the invitation if the show had asked her to participate in a performance or segment for the 500th episode instead of just being in the audience.

“However, when it comes to just sitting in the audience, it really just delays the podcast schedule, and I have a loyalty to you, my listeners, to make sure we roll these out because I know, especially the recap episodes, you guys can’t wait, but I’ll be there in spirit,” Burke said.

Monsters and Critics previously reported on Burke’s comments about leaving the show and indicated it was a “fight” to get a proper sendoff with a special final dance.

Burke posted a tribute for DWTS ahead of the show’s milestone episode

Hours before Dancing With the Stars’ 500th episode, Burke shared a tribute video post on her Instagram.

The video featured the debut of the Argentine Tango as one of the dances on the show, and Burke praised Season 33’s final six teams.

Among those teams are Dwight Howard with Daniela Kagarach, Danny Amendola with Witney Carson, Ilona Maher with Alan Bersten, and Joey Graziadei with Jenna Johnson.

In her IG post’s caption, she told the remaining competitors they deserved to be there and that she would be “rooting” for them all.

“And last but not least, to @dancingwiththestars and everyone involved in the show, to all of the talented people who I’ve had the pleasure of working with behind the scenes and on camera, cheers to 500 episodes! This show has affected us all on a cellular level and I’m proud to have been a part of the DWTS family. Enjoy tonight and I’ll be there in spirit. Love to you all! 🫶🏼,” she wrote in her caption.

She last appeared in Season 31 with GMA’s Champion as her dance partner, and they finished in seventh place. Burke finished in the top five in 13 of her 25 seasons, including winning her first two seasons.

After officially leaving the show as a dancer, she expressed on her podcast that she had no interest in performing again on DWTS.

“I don’t think I’d ever want to perform on the show again, not out of ego, just because, like, it’s done,” she said in April.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.