Jenna Johnson gives DWTS fans ‘jump scare’ and BTS after shutting down pregnancy rumors

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson surprised fans in her recent videos, including a “jump scare” and some behind-the-scenes.

These arrived after the DWTS pro admitted she was surprised earlier this month to find out, based on online reports, that she was expecting another baby.

Earlier this month, Monsters and Critics reported that Jenna addressed the rumors of her pregnancy circulating online.

In the video, she shut down those rumors, saying it was nice of fans to congratulate her and her husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and wish them well, but she isn’t pregnant.

More recently, she appeared in one of her DWTS co-star’s fun dance clips online, along with a few other familiar faces.

In addition, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes video ahead of the upcoming milestone episode of DWTS.

Jenna gave fans a ‘jump scare’ with her surprise appearance

DWTS Season 33 featured the debut of Ezra Sosa, but unfortunately, he was eliminated early with his celebrity dance partner, convicted con artist Anna Delvey.

However, Ezra continues providing entertaining social media content, including a recent TikTok video featuring several castmates and guest stars.

On Friday, he uploaded a short clip featuring his castmate Rylee Arnold, and So You Think You Can Dance? stars Carter Williams and Stephanie Sosa.

The fabulous foursome dances in unison to the popular We Bring the Boom! remix with social media star The Rizzler’s lyrics playing during their moves.

“You know me as The Rizzler, I’m the panther dressed in black; Once I give your girl the Rizz Face, there’s no chance she’s comin’ back!” The Rizzler raps.

As that final set of lyrics hits, Jenna makes a surprising cameo appearance with her head popping up from below and close to the screen.

It was enough to startle some TikTok viewers who mentioned it in the comment section.

“Jenna popping out of nowhere scared me,” one commenter wrote, with another posting, “Oo jump scare.”

Others commented, “JENNA MADE ME JUMP,” and “That scared me so bad.”

One fan shared, “I’m so excited for dwts this week,” following the show’s preemption for coverage of election results last week.

DWTS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @ezrasosa/TikTok

Jenna admits she ‘missed’ DWTS in BTS video

Jenna and her celebrity dance partner, The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei, are among the six remaining teams competing in DWTS Season 33.

They’ll participate in the milestone 500th episode of the dance competition show in a special episode this week.

Ahead of that, Jenna shared a look at some behind-the-scenes as she and Joey prepared for a show. In the footage, viewers see them getting their hair, makeup, and wardrobe together for the Halloween Nightmares Night episode.

Additionally, viewers see Jenna and Joey practicing moves on the dance floor and workers building the scary DWTS set pieces, including a clown theme.

“We missed performing for you this past week!! Getting so excited for this coming weeks 500th Episode ✨,” she wrote in her caption.

Jenna and Joey performed an Argentine tango to Roisin Murphy’s Ramalama (Bang Bang) during that spooky good episode. Joey dressed up as a creepy ventriloquist, with Jenna as his ventriloquist doll.

The couple received a 29 score from the judges, tying for the night’s best score with fellow favorites Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.

During the milestone 500th episode, couples will perform several unique dances. They’ll perform a reinterpretation of a memorable dance from a previous season. Joey and Jenna will perform a Contemporary dance to Hozier’s Work Song, inspired by Season 20’s Allison Holker and singer Riker Lynch.

In addition, the couples will participate in an Instant Dance Challenge, where they’ll get five minutes to choreograph and rehearse a dance before performing it live on the show. So, more surprises are coming for Jenna as she and Joey continue to compete!

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.