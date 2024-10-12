DWTS pro Ezra Sosa gets ‘iconic’ tattoo after elimination

Season 33 was Ezra Sosa’s first as a professional dancer paired with a celebrity.

He was partnered with the infamous Anna Delvey, who shot to stardom after Netflix’s Inventing Anna detailed her rise to fame as a fraudulent heiress.

Her casting was controversial and was called out before the season premiere, but Ezra did his best to try and win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Unfortunately, she didn’t resonate with viewers, and the couple was eliminated during the season’s first elimination alongside Tori Spelling and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov.

The most controversial moment was after their elimination when Julianne Hough asked Anna Delvey what she would take away from the experience, and her response was, “Nothing.”

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That brings us to Ezra, who is making lemonade out of lemons after his first season as a pro ended too early.

Ezra Sosa debuts ‘iconic’ tattoo to DWTS family

Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey will return on finale night despite being eliminated despite being eliminated.

He’s been hanging around the other pro dancers and the celebrities remaining on the show, sharing their reactions to the new ink he got.

On TikTok, Ezra shared his colleagues’ reactions to his “nothing” tattoo, which paid homage to Anna’s comment after their elimination from the competition.

Derek Hough, Alfonso Ribeiro, Val Chermkovskiy, and others were surprised by the tattoo. Their reactions varied from disbelief to thinking the move was “hilarious.”

Followers got in on the action, too.

One wrote, “Personally, I think it’s iconic. What a way to commemorate your first season as a pro on the show?”

Another said, “They all hate it in their own ways 😂.”

Pic credit: @ezrasosa/TikTok

DWTS Season 33 criticism

Anna Delvey wasn’t the only complaint for Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.

Sure, her casting caused plenty of uproar and made headlines everywhere. It even had the woman of The View talking about it.

However, guest judge Gene Simmons received backlash after some of his comments about the dancers and their appearances.

There is stiff competition among the contestants. Improvements occur every week, and with people coming into the season to root for their favorites, popularity plays a big role among them.

It will be interesting to see what the rest of Season 33 looks like and who will take home the Mirrorball trophy. A few fan favorites already have the potential to win with some improvement and even harder routines.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.