The View fans react to Anna Delvey’s demand for an apology from Whoopi Goldberg

The ladies on The View have no problem sharing their opinions, even when it could get them into trouble with their network by speaking out about a Dancing with the Stars casting choice.

After Joy Behar coined a new name for a spinoff of Dancing with the Stars, Dancing with the Felons, Anna Delvey fired back at the criticism with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Whoopi Goldberg was the most vocal during the segment that aired on The View and did not hold back. She called Anna a “convicted con artist” and questioned why she was able to get special permission to compete on DWTS.

Anna Delvey served time for defrauding people of their money and is now sporting an ankle monitor even during filming DWTS.

She is currently under house arrest because she has allegedly overstayed her visa, and since ICE has detained her, the ladies on The View think it’s a wrong decision to have her on DWTS.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Anna reacted on X and demanded an apology because they did not get their facts straight.

Fans defend The View and call Anna a ‘sociopath’

As soon as Anna posted on the thread on X, fans called her out. One fan simply posted a meme giving her an “Idiot of the Year award.”

Criminals should not be allowed on DWTS!!! I will be boycotting until you’re gone!!! pic.twitter.com/pZXJehggSi — Min (@min48044) September 6, 2024

Other fans were more vocal, with one calling Anna a “sociopath and should be deported for what she did to people.” Another fan said it was time for ABC and the DWTS officials to listen and “remove her from the lineup” while applauding The View for bringing up the issue.

The View fans respond to Anna Delvey’s demand for an apology from Whoopi Goldberg. Pic credit: @TheView/X

Another fan said that felons appear on these shows because of the new viewers they draw. Then, a fan noted that Anna needed to be deported, while another said, “Pretty sad DWTS!! No longer ‘STARS.'”

The View fans respond to Anna Delvey’s inclusion on DWTS. Pic credit: @TheView/X

Whoopi reveals what excites her about The View

When a reporter recently asked Whoopi about her job on The View and what excites her, Whoopi’s answer did not disappoint.

First, Whoopi said, “I’m happy to be here,” as long as she can speak her mind. When asked what excited her about the job, she said, “Getting paid!”

A good paycheck is sure to excite anyone, especially Whoopi.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.