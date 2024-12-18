Gayle King called out Sherri Shepherd for noticeable backstage snub at her show

Gayle King felt Sherri Shepherd needed to make things right after observing a significant snub backstage at her show.

Earlier this week, she visited Sherri’s talk show, days after her friend Oprah Winfrey threw her a surprise birthday bash that nearly gave Gayle a “heart attack.”

That became a talking point during Sherri’s interview with Gayle. However, Sherri also revealed some backstage footage of Gayle during an episode.

“Outside of our green room, we have pictures of various guests on our wall, and Gayle took me to task for not putting her picture on the wall,” Sherri said, introducing the footage to her viewers.

In the clip, Gayle is walking backstage and looking at the photos of the various celebrity guests on the wall.

“Oprah, Sherri, Kim, John, oh Joy Behar, OK, still don’t see my picture. Where’s the Gayle King picture on the wall? I wanna be on the wall too, Sherri Shepherd,” Gayle said, looking at the camera.

She pointed out an ample open space on the part of the wall, indicating Sherri could have her picture hung there. Gayle said she “couldn’t believe you gotta beg to get your picture” on the wall.

Sherri reacted to Gayle King calling her out

Sherri said she has “enough of these celebrities complaining” and is always “getting the complaints.” She added that many other talk shows, including Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night shows, have a wall.

According to Sherri, she turned down Kim Coles and Niecy Nash’s request to have their pictures on the wall because she told them they’re friends more than celebrities.

“They went above my head. They got to the powers that be and got their pictures on the wall,” she shared.

Sherri revealed that another friend, Luenell, didn’t have a picture on the wall, so she “kissed the wall.” Footage showed a bold red lipstick kiss on the wall with “Luenell’s picture goes here!” written beside it.

Based on additional footage, Gayle also raised enough of a fuss to get herself on Sherri’s wall.

“Gayle King is an icon who’s been here twice, so it’s only right that we give Gayle King a spot on the wall,” Sherri announced as audience members cheered and applauded.

The talk show host said she “personally” went to the show’s art director, and he hung Gayle’s picture “right where she wanted it” on the wall.

Sherri joked that the next complaint would be Gayle complaining her photo wasn’t close enough to her friend Oprah’s photo.

Gayle commented on Oprah’s surprise party for her

Sherri was among the many guests celebrating Gayle at a fun and memorable bash for her milestone 70th birthday.

It made headlines because Gayle was seriously startled when everyone surprised her inside the restaurant. Oprah and Gayle shared video footage of that humorous moment and other highlights on their social media.

“It was only after I saw the tape that I went, ‘Oh God, that’s gonna be a bad meme somewhere,'” she told Sherri.

Gayle said she didn’t realize what the surprise was for until everyone sang Happy Birthday to her.

She mentioned that because her birthday falls on December 28, “nobody wants to celebrate” then “because it’s right in the middle of your holiday plans.”

Gayle said Oprah’s surprise left her “so humbled and blown away” because she felt appreciated and as if she “received her flowers.”

She said what made the surprise party extra special was the presence of “so many different types of people,” including her children and three sisters.

Among the other guests Gayle said she was happy to see was Steven “DJ Suss One” Sussman from Sherri’s show, whom Oprah hired to DJ at the extra-special 70th birthday bash.