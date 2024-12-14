Here’s why Joy Behar told Sunny Hostin to ‘shut up’

An exciting event is happening for a co-host of The View, and the ladies could not stop gushing over it on a recent episode.

Whoopi Goldberg announced months ago that she would be busy playing a character in the Broadway musical Annie in December, and some ladies went to see her perform.

Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar came to the show to see Whoopi play Miss Hannigan, the villain in Annie, but things did not go smoothly during the performance.

While Whoopi continues to moderate The View, she loves to play in other projects when she can escape her show. With this new role, she’s embracing her villain era.

Whoopi, one of twenty-one who has reached EGOT status and won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, is doing a great job in Annie, according to Joy.

Joy enthusiastically shared with the other ladies about her time at the show, watching Whoopi play Miss Hannigan. She detailed why she had to ask Sunny to shut up during the performance.

Joy shared why she told Sunny to ‘shut up’ during the show

Joy and Sunny loved seeing Whoopi in Annie and shared their fun time at the show, but not all of it was a good time.

While Joy shared that she loved seeing Whoopi as Miss Hannigan, she spelled out why she had to tell Sunny to shut up during the performance.

Joy said of Whoopi, “She was great; she sings, she dances, and she is wonderful!” She then shared that after seventeen years of working together, she finally saw Whoopi’s legs.

Then, as the ladies kept saying how great Whoopi was, Joy noted Sunny was drinking wine during the show, intimating why Sunny kept talking and talking during the performance.

Joy said, “This one had a glass of wine during the show,” when Sunny interrupted and said, “This one!” while taking offense at the remark.

Joy finished by saying that Sunny kept talking in her ear, “She’s got a gift, she’s got a gift,” so much so that Joy told Sunny to “shut up!”

Sunny acknowledged that, “She did tell me to shut up.” Maybe Sunny will realize that sometimes she needs to be quiet, especially at Broadway musicals.

The View posted the clip on their YouTube channel.

Sunny keeps promoting her new wine line

Sunny, who has been called “thirsty” over her behavior at tag sales, is selling a wine line based on her book series.

Joy did not share what type of wine Sunny was drinking during the Annie musical; it could have been her brand that she was promoting on the internet.

Sunny named her wine Ama’s Blend after one of the characters in her book series.

