Why isn’t General Hospital airing today?

General Hospital started the week off with a bang — quite literally.

After Monday’s episode, viewers were shocked by what happened with Michael (Chad Duell).

The rest of the storyline was due to play out on Tuesday, January 7. Footage of the “next on” was leaked last week, showing a fiery inferno inside Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse.

Unfortunately, GH viewers will have to wait to see what happens because today’s episode of the hit ABC soap is preempted.

It is a nationwide preemption, so there won’t be an episode airing overnight or available on Hulu.

Here’s why the ABC soap is preempted and when the next episode will air.

Why is General Hospital preempted today?

There won’t be a new episode of General Hospital today because of the coverage of President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

The former president passed away on December 29, 2024, at 100. His life was one of service, and he leaves behind an unmatched legacy.

Things work differently regarding presidential funerals, so there will likely be more preemptions in the coming days. His official funeral will be aired on Thursday, January 9, and we expect it will also preempt General Hospital.

When will General Hospital return?

As of now, a new episode of General Hospital is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 8.

It will pick up right where Monday’s episode left off, pushing each episode back one day this week.

General Hospital viewers will find out what happens to Michael after he catches on fire following an explosion from Sonny’s fireplace.

Jason (Steve Burton) tells Sonny to call 9-1-1 and presumably goes back in to get Michael out.

Spoilers teased that Michael asks Jason for a favor, leading him straight to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Since he has yet to talk with him, we suspect it will happen at General Hospital.

This is Chad Duell’s exit storyline. He won’t die from his injuries, but he’s likely to end up in a coma. A recast for the role of Michael isn’t an option, though. That news was shocking, given the storyline the character was involved in.

Expect the next few weeks to be filled with sporadic preemptions or interruptions as we move from laying President Jimmy Carter to rest to the inauguration of the 47th president.

If further programming updates become available, we will be sure to notify our readers and keep everyone up to date on everything happening both in and outside of Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.