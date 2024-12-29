General Hospital spoilers: Jason and Sasha move forward

As 2024 comes to a close, General Hospital spoilers promise epic drama is on the horizon.

The writers placed Jason (Steve Burton) in Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) life when they had him save her from being blown up by Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

There’s speculation that the two would pair up, especially after recent scenes where they conversed in the Quartermaine kitchen. They will be under the same roof, giving them more time to get to know each other.

Sasha revealed she planned to leave Port Charles and return to the Hamptons, but Maxie (Kirsten Storms) had her reconsidering things after a girls’ day.

However, Michael (Chad Duell) is the father of her baby, which could complicate things for everyone involved — except Jason.

Will Sasha and Jason become a couple in 2025?

Michael asks Jason for a favor

Chad Duell announced his exit from General Hospital last month. He would be written out but not replaced.

During an interview with TV Insider, the General Hospital writers teased what is coming up for Jason in 2025, involving Michael and Sasha.

They said, “Sasha [Sofia Mattsson] charts a new course for herself and her baby. The Scorpios and others coalesce to provide support, but she’s determined to maintain her independence. That will prove easier said than done while working for the nosy Quartermaines, and even more so when a request from Michael puts Jason [Steve Burton] in Sasha’s path.”

We suspect that Sasha will come clean with Michael, as spoilers teased he was shocked by unexpected news in the coming days. Chad likely already wrapped his scenes, which means the coming weeks will be even more crucial for Michael and his future.

Jason steps in for Michael, the same as he did for Sonny

Jason’s responsibility for caring for Sasha mirrors the storyline that began Jason and Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) love story.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) had an affair with Sam, which resulted in her pregnancy. Jason posed as the father, helping her go through her pregnancy. Unfortunately, the baby girl died, and they didn’t get a chance to raise her together.

The storyline forming between Jason and Sasha appears to be the same. Michael won’t want Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to know he got Sasha pregnant as he fights her for their children.

Be sure to tune in during the coming weeks to find out what Michael says to Jason, how Michael will exit the canvas, and more.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.