General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava turns to Alexis, Sasha talks to Felicia, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that a new year brings new trouble.

There is still plenty of tension between Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and things will only worsen.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) decided to keep her baby, but planning to leave Port Charles doesn’t sit right with Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds herself intertwined with the Cassadines, adding another layer of chaos to her already-complicated life.

Lulu (Alexa Havins) reunited with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), but that doesn’t mean she is ready to come home with her mother.

Ava’s money issues become Alexis’ problem

When it was revealed that Ava (Maura West) no longer had her Cassadine divorce settlement, it was only a matter of time before viewers found out what happened.

Friday’s episode revealed that Ace is the new heir, with Alexis as the head of the Cassadine trust. Neither Laura (Genie Francis) nor Alexis wants money, so where does that leave Ava?

When Ava wants to speak with Laura, will she give her ex-daughter-in-law the time of day?

We suspect Laura points her in Alexis’ direction, which only complicates things further after Kristina (Kate Mansi) fell out of Ava’s hotel room window, leading to the death of Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) unborn daughter.

Sasha confides in Felicia

Without her mother, Sasha is learning to lean on her Aunt Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

Whether Maxie filled her mom in or Sasha went to her alone, expect Felicia to be an ear for her niece as she divulges her current problems.

Will Sasha reveal to Felicia who her baby’s father is? Will she decide to stay in Port Charles?

More Port Charles tidbits

Michael and Willow are dealing with the fallout from their marriage issues. She has feelings for Drew (Cameron Mathison), and with Chad Duell exiting the role of Michael, the show will likely pair her with Drew.

Lulu wants Charlotte home with her but isn’t ready to leave Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). By the end of next week, the teen girl will have made a decision. Does that mean she is ready to return to Port Charles with her mom?

There will only be three new episodes next week as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will run encore presentations because of the holiday.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.