General Hospital shocker: Chad Duell announces exit

Another long-term General Hospital star is exiting Port Charles.

Just as viewers were dealt a blow with Kelly Monaco’s exit as Sam McCall, another Port Charles staple, is leaving the set.

Today, Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) announced he was stepping away from the ABC soap after 14 years in the role.

He talked about it being the “right time” in his life to step away. There was no context for why he chose to walk away, but he recently welcomed a baby with his girlfriend.

Currently, Michael is involved in one of the hot-button storylines on the ABC soap. The character needs to continue, which begs whether a recast will step in immediately.

As of now, Chad has not revealed his final air date.

Chad Duell sends message to General Hospital viewers

On Instagram, Chad Duell announced his exit from General Hospital.

Interestingly, he dropped the news on a weekend, especially before a holiday week.

The General Hospital star wrote, “After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show. This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life. I’m beyond grateful to Frank Valentini, the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey.”

He said to the fans and viewers, “To all the fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives. Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me :).”

What will happen to Michael on General Hospital?

No information about what will happen to Michael on General Hospital has been given.

We suspect that the show will hire a recast as the storylines, including Michael, can’t be wrapped up by having him leave town or die. And honestly, we’ve had enough death on the show for the foreseeable future.

Michael’s wife, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), is having an affair with Drew (Cameron Mathison). He recently slept with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), who is likely pregnant with his child. It’s a complete soapy mess, and viewers are here for it.

We suspect former The Young and the Restless star Robert Adamson will step into the role. He recently took over when Chad could not film, and he has done a decent job.

After 14 years as Michael Corinthos, Chad Duell is saying goodbye to the role and Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.