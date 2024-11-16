Kelly Monaco gives emotional speech as General Hospital filming ended

It’s been a few weeks since Kelly Monaco aired her final scenes as Sam McCall.

She was fired from the ABC soap after two decades on-air, with her character killed off to prop up the return of Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins).

Several of her costars, including Steve Burton (Jason) and Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), spoke out about their final scenes with Kelly.

Nancy Lee Grahn spoke about how it was easy to play Kelly’s mom and teased that upcoming scenes would be emotional for everyone involved.

Next week, Sam’s funeral will take place. This brings everything full circle on the ABC soap.

This week, a video of Kelly’s speech surfaced after she wrapped her final scene as Sam.

Kelly Monaco gets emotional during final speech

On X (formerly Twitter), the video of Kelly Monaco speaking after wrapping her final scene was shared.

She revealed she had been on the same lot for 25 years. Kelly worked on Port Charles before originating the role of Sam McCall on General Hospital.

Kelly talked about how the crew and cast members weren’t only her second family; they were her first family.

There were decades spent working side-by-side with the same people day after day. She appreciated everyone and gave casting director Mark Teschner a big shoutout.

The person who filmed the video shared a look around the set, catching those in attendance. We caught a glimpse of Dominic there, too.

Kelly Monaco promised this wasn’t the last we’d see of her

Following her firing from General Hospital, Kelly Monaco dropped several hints that her side of the story was coming.

There has been speculation that her firing was retaliatory, and she mentioned sharing what happened to Billy Miller at General Hospital, too.

It’s been nearly two months since Kelly wrapped and cleaned out her dressing room. The timeline for when she is expected to release a statement or more details about her prior claims hasn’t been given.

No new projects have been announced, and Kelly has remained mostly silent. Many hoped she would be picked up by The Young and the Restless or Days of our Lives, but that has yet to happen, or if it did, there’s been no announcement.

For now, viewers are trying to understand General Hospital without Sam or Kelly. After two decades on-air, it seems like a part of the show is missing. With Sam’s upcoming funeral, the emotions will continue to flow.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.