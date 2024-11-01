General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn speaks out as Sam dies, ‘the love is real’

General Hospital fired Kelly Monaco weeks ago, but her final scenes have played out over the last few days.

There’s been heavy debate about the send-off the ABC soap chose for the two decades Kelly dedicated to the character of Sam McCall.

Many viewers felt she deserved more than a storyline used to prop up Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) return.

Despite news of Kelly’s firing circulating social media for weeks, none of the cast members spoke out about her or working with her.

However, that changed once the scenes between Kelly and her on-screen mom, Nancy Lee Grahn, aired.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The scenes between Alexis and a dead Sam were heartbreaking.

Nancy Lee Grahn speaks out as final Kelly Monaco scenes air

After General Hospital aired the scenes between Nancy Lee Grahn and Kelly Monaco, the former took to social media to discuss what happened.

On X (formerly Twitter), Nancy wrote, “As hard as it may be for #gh viewers to watch today’s episodes and the episodes to follow, it was equally as hard for me and my casemates to play. Playing Kelly Monaco’s mom has been effortless and the love is real.”

Pic credit: @NancyLeeGrahn/X

She also shared a photo of the David girls and reiterated what was said on X.

Nancy has always talked about her love for the David girls both on and off-screen, including the actresses who have left the roles of Molly and Kristina.

In fact, Nancy showed up for Haley Pullos throughout her legal issues and when she was released from jail following a near-fatal car accident in 2023.

Nancy Lee Grahn warns about upcoming episodes

In the X shared by Nancy Lee Grahn, the General Hospital star indicated the upcoming episodes were hard for her and her castmates.

The scenes depicting goodbyes to Kelly Monaco that Nancy and Steve Burton shot to highlight the supercouple that was JaSam were highlights from the storyline.

We assume there will be a funeral for Sam, though it’s unclear when that will happen.

Reactions from Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam’s children came on cliffhanger Friday. Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) learned their sister was dead, too.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) was too busy doing damage control to even think about Sam and her surgery or the daughter he shares with her. Having Carly (Laura Wright) tell him was fitting because DreAm was never Cameron and Kelly; it was always Kelly and Billy Miller.

Viewers may want to keep a box of tissues nearby as the next several days play out in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.