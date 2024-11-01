General Hospital gave JaSam the send-off it deserved as Sam dies

General Hospital viewers and Kelly Monaco fans have dreaded the inevitable.

Sam died this week on the hit ABC soap, and as Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Jason (Steve Burton) said their final goodbyes, viewers were hit right in the gut.

Over the years, JaSam has been one of the biggest supercouples to come out of Port Charles. While they weren’t Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis), they were the couple the younger adult viewers could resonate with.

From hating each other in the beginning to learning to love each other amid tragedy, Sam and Jason were everything good in soaps.

Their storylines provided all the feels needed, and when Steve Burton left the show in 2012, things weren’t the same, even when he returned.

Over the last few years, the writers have dismantled the Sam that Kelly built brick by brick and the character viewers loved for two decades.

JaSam montage has General Hospital viewers weeping

When Jason went into the room to say goodbye to Sam, it was as if a flood of emotions came back to life.

Jason and Sam’s relationship was complicated. What started as an assignment from Sonny (Maurice Benard) became so much for the couple.

Many of their most important moments were put together and played during Thursday’s General Hospital.

“So many moments… that I can only share with you”



They had such a beautiful supercouple love story ♥️ #JaSam pic.twitter.com/fCOuMyvGVP — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) October 31, 2024

As General Hospital aired nationwide, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinions about the JaSam goodbye.

A puddle I tell you, I haven’t felt like this in a long time, I’m so sad with Kelly’s exit 💔



Thank you @kellymonaco1 and @1SteveBurton for #JaSam for the years, for the hard work. I wish they would have valued it better but yeah 🥺🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/JOJuuXN9FF — Mare #IStandWithKelly #SaveSamMCall (@EditsByMare) October 31, 2024

One X user revealed they had tears in their eyes while sharing Jason approaching the room where Sam’s dead body lay.

#GH #JaSam

He didn't wanna look at her…… 😭😭



I have so many tears in my eyes I can't see what I'm doing pic.twitter.com/NBnyZQLkyA — 🕸️ Lisa (@LSA7M) October 31, 2024

Someone else thanked Steve and Kelly for the years of JaSam, revealing they were done with General Hospital following Kelly’s exit.

The end of our Sam, the end of our #JaSam means the end of #GH for me for good 😩

Thank you @1SteveBurton and @kellymonaco1 for all the wonderful years you both gave us ❤️🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/n99E134gm4 — Chrissyb (@ALoveThtJustIs) October 31, 2024

Another X user shared a moment between Jason and Sam where he talked to her and remembered some of their time together.

I loved that look on your face whenever you would think that you’d make me laugh or smile. like it was this big accomplishment, it wasn’t. because whenever I look at you, I really look at you, I would smile.#JaSam #GH pic.twitter.com/OK1iZd7mSa — Crown (@lovejoneslove66) November 1, 2024

Kelly Monaco promises statement to come

After news broke of Kelly Monaco’s firing, the actress spoke about a statement that would be coming.

She likely has red tape to jump through before she speaks out about what happened. The few things she did post have since been deleted, so it could be a while before anything more is said.

We hope that Kelly finds a home at The Young and the Restless or Days of our Lives. She would be a lovely addition to either cast, especially because her talent will be wasted if she isn’t picked up.

We are sad to see the end of JaSam and Sam in Port Charles, and we wish Kelly nothing but the best moving forward.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.