The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki confronts Jack, Christine saves the day, and Nate gets a visitor

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the hit CBS has a few surprises in store as November sweeps begin.

There’s no question that Y&R has been all over the place lately.

However, that seems to be changing as the daytime drama celebrates a milestone moment and hints at getting back to the show’s roots.

The latest preview video reminds us of the good old-fashioned soap drama thanks to some of The Young and the Restless vets.

A new mystery is brewing, too, involving Nate (Sean Dominic), and it has everything to do with a character Y&R viewers haven’t seen in decades.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s coming up on the hit CBS soap.

Nikki and Phyllis want answers

This week ended with Chance (Conner Floyd) arriving at GAC to arrest Daniel (Michael Graziadei) for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) immediately enters mama bear mode, unleashing her wrath.

While Chance reads Daniel his rights, Phyllis screams at the cop for “railroading” her son. Never one to be quiet, Phyllis starts an argument with Chance, which only escalates the situation.

In the middle of the chaos, Christine (Lauralee Bell) arrives to announce she will represent Daniel. Now, one would think that’s a good thing, but the look on Phyllis’ face speaks volumes.

Phyllis isn’t thrilled to have her nemesis defend her son, and we have a feeling their feud will ultimately hurt Daniel.

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worries about her old pal Jack (Peter Bergman) amid his marital woes with Diane (Susan Walters).

Nikki is no Diane fan, but she is worried the drama will lead Jack to drink again. Although Jack does his best to reassure Nikki he won’t lose his sobriety, she isn’t buying what he’s selling at all.

However, we know what Nikki doesn’t and that Jack’s sobriety isn’t in jeopardy because he and Diane are simply playing Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Victor (Eric Braeden). More of that will come out during November sweeps.

Nate gets a blast from the past

For the past few weeks, Nate has mentioned a woman named Amy Lewis (Valarie Pettiford), who is connected to his father, Nate Hastings Sr. (Nathan Purdee). In the preview video, Y&R fans get a glimpse of Amy as she unexpectedly shows up on Nate’s doorstep.

It’s unclear where this story is going or why Amy is back since she hasn’t been on the canvas since 1988. The rumor mill is buzzing that perhaps Nate has a sibling or Amy has dirt on his late father.

Be sure to tune in to find out what the deal is with Amy and how well Phyllis reacts to Christine representing Daniel.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.