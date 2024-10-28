General Hospital viewers want to ‘fire Frank’ after Kelly Monaco’s firing

The time has come for Kelly Monaco’s character, Sam McCall, to be killed off General Hospital.

Viewers have been upset since the news broke months ago, and in the weeks following the announcement, more details have come to light.

Kelly hinted the situation was “retaliation” but didn’t elaborate further. However, she confirmed that a statement would be coming.

There have been rumors that Frank Valentini (the executive producer of General Hospital) took issue with what Kelly said following the firing of Billy Miller from the ABC soap. The two were close friends, so her opinion wasn’t shocking.

Several long-time viewers have spoken about Kelly’s firing, offering support and suggesting the soap fix the decision and bring her back. After all, anything can happen in the soap world.

But beyond that, many are calling for Frank to be fired.

General Hospital viewers want Frank Valentini gone

After the most recent General Hospital preview video was released, viewers took to the comment section to voice their disdain for Kelly Monaco leaving the show and Frank Valentini’s part in it.

One Instagram user wrote, “Can we start a petition to fire Frank he’s been holding a grudge since Kelly made a statement about being disappointed with how they let Billy Miller go. And her storylines started shrinking and her character became more of a soccer/stay at home mom. Something Sam was not.”

Someone else said, “Not liking your post . Writing off Sam taking her life . Kelly Monaco deserves better . Frank Valentini has ruined over 60 years of greatness to nothing . Fire Frank Valentini. Bye gh ✌🏽✌🏽”

Frank Valentini is known for hand-picking One Life to Live actors for General Hospital

Before becoming the executive producer of General Hospital, Frank Valentini worked with One Life to Live in various roles, including executive producer, writer, and director.

Because he comes from ABC soaps, his contacts with actors from One Life to Live and All My Children are extensive.

There have also been rumors about his favorites being picked for roles and even him creating roles for someone he wants to work with again. From One Life to Live, roles have been created for Michael Easton, Roger Howarth, Josh Kelly, and Kristen Alderson. Amanda Setton is a recast of Brook Lynn, and Kassie DePaiva has appeared as Blair Cramer and another character before.

As for All My Children, Frank secured Michael E. Knight, and the NuLulu is Alexa Havins, who played Babe Chandler on the now-defunct soap.

While it’s unlikely Frank Valentini will leave his role of executive producer anytime soon, he will feel the heat from the unhappy Kelly/Sam fans who continue to call him out for his disappointing decision.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.