Kelly Monaco accuses General Hospital of ‘retaliation’ after firing

General Hospital said goodbye to Kelly Monaco after nearly 21 years as Sam McCall.

Actually, the ABC soap fired the veteran soap actress. Kelly hasn’t said much since the news broke, but her huge fan base has always had her back.

Kelly closed her dressing room doors for the final time last week as her final scenes as Sam wrapped.

Viewers have been outraged over the direction the ABC soap has taken recently, including several recasts, characters (like Scotty Baldwin) disappearing, and favoritism behind the scenes.

With Kelly no longer on General Hospital, she promised to tell “our story” when she shared a photo of herself alongside her former co-star and rumored romantic partner, Billy Miller, on the first anniversary of his passing.

The ABC soap star promised that more would come.

Kelly Monaco calls General Hospital firing ‘retaliation’

Kelly Monaco spoke out in a now-deleted Instagram comment.

Soap Hub shared a post in which Greg Vaughan (formerly Lucky and currently Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives) discussed working with Kelly.

Underneath their Instagram post, the fired General Hospital star shot back at a commenter who had insinuated Kelly was fired for not taking a pay cut.

That information was false, as she did agree to the pay cut.

Kelly wrote, “No primary role’.. do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had. Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will… retaliation at it[s] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”

That statement makes sense based on her promise to tell the story she shared with Billy Miller last month.

Kelly Monaco is a huge loss

Among all the actors on screen at General Hospital, Kelly Monaco is one of the show’s most significant losses.

She has been a staple in Port Charles for two decades, resonating with the younger generation of viewers who followed in their mother and grandmother’s steps watching the ABC soap.

Kelly’s pairings were always sizzling (except the Sam and Dante couple), and during Steve Burton’s first pairing with her as Jason, their JaSam gained so much momentum.

Billy Miller came on as a Jason recast, and that chemistry was also off the charts. However, when Steve decided to come back, GH moved Billy into the character of Drew, and Dream (Drew and Sam) was born.

As we wait for Kelly’s “proper statement,” we can only assume it will be filled with tea about what is happening behind the scenes, though it likely won’t shock viewers who have pegged GH for the chaos since Billy’s firing.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.