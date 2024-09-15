General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco teases ‘our story’ on anniversary of Billy Miller’s passing

It’s been one year since Billy Miller died by suicide.

His passing rocked the soap world, including former costars, friends, and viewers.

Kelly Monaco was paired with him on General Hospital, and their chemistry on screen was felt off-screen.

They were given the name “Killy” and did shows together.

Tributes poured in when Billy died, but Kelly didn’t speak out in-depth about anything.

However, one year later, she is teasing telling their story.

Kelly Monaco shares cryptic post

On the first anniversary of Billy Miller’s passing, Kelly Monaco took to Instagram to remember her good friend.

She chose a photo of the two with roses in their mouth, which Billy had snapped. It highlighted their playful friendship and the fun they had together.

The two were speculated to be in a relationship and romantically linked, though it was never publicly confirmed. Kelly and Billy were very private.

Kelly captioned the share, “Duces ‘I’ve got your back and you always had mine’ I will tell our story soon enough…. 😇🙏🏻❤️ I love and miss you… and beyond.”

What their story is about remains a mystery. Could it be a love story that stood the test of time? Is it about what happened behind the scenes at General Hospital for Billy?

When Steve Burton decided to return to the show in 2016, the writers wrote the Drew role to keep Billy around, but he wasn’t given the hot storylines he was when he was in the NuJason role.

Sam and Drew ended up paired together after they gained a huge fan base as JaSam. Their pairing was special, and when Billy and Drew disappeared from the canvas, General Hospital fans were not happy.

Kelly Monaco out at General Hospital

Kelly Monaco is out at General Hospital, and Sam is reportedly being killed.

A few weeks ago, news broke that Kelly was out after two decades on the ABC soap, but even more within the ABC family.

There has been no information about this exit, either. Kelly’s caption may involve spilling the tea about what happened with Billy Miller and her with General Hospital.

A final air date for Kelly was not shared, but we suspect it will coincide with November sweeps since it is a big move for the soap.

Kelly keeps her private life private, sharing very little on social media. Her fans and viewers will be ready to listen when she opens up.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.