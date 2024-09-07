Did Scotty leave General Hospital? Here’s what Kin Shriner said

General Hospital viewers wonder what happened to Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner).

The attorney was working with Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington) to put Sonny (Maurice Benard) away.

He had the pharmacist being held to keep who switched Sonny’s meds a secret.

Scotty went out for donuts and never returned.

He was involved in several storylines, including working with Heather (Alley Mills) to free her from prison.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So where is Scotty on General Hospital?

Kin Shriner hints Scottie may be done with General Hospital

As more General Hospital viewers realize Scotty and the pharmacist are missing, there are questions about what happened to him.

Was Kin Shriner fired? Is Scotty just off-screen for a while?

On X, one GH viewer responded to a General Hospital tweet using a scene from the ABC soap. Scotty was meeting with Julian Jerome (William deVry) in prison and wrote, “Wow, nothing like disrespecting your longest serving character…#GH.”

Kin quoted that and added, “I don’t understand any of it ,I went to get glazed donuts and coffee for the doctor !!”

I don’t understand any of it ,I went to get glazed donuts and coffee for the doctor !! https://t.co/4GOcSvc15x — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) September 6, 2024

Remember, Kin said he had been done at General Hospital in the past, but it turned out to be false. However, this time seems a bit different.

Did Ric Lansing replace Scotty Baldwin?

When Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) returned to Port Charles, no one would have guessed he would be working in place of Scotty Baldwin.

He went to General Hospital to meet with Heather, revealing Scotty had called him to take the case. That is highly unusual, given the “ambulance chaser” attorney never gives up when money is involved.

Scotty was also supposed to be Ava’s (Maura West) attorney but hasn’t shown up for her at all. She’s been left to battle Sonny on her own, as when Nina (Cynthia Watros) attempted to help, it was Ric she called in for assistance. He declined to work with her, which wasn’t surprising.

If the plan was to bring Ric back long-term to replace Scotty, the writers could have done a better job with the transition, at the very least. Sending him off into the black hole of soaps isn’t winning anyone over, and fans will not stop voicing their disdain.

In recent weeks, several storylines have had missing pieces. The writers have dropped the ball a bit, and if they just wrote Scotty off like that after nearly five decades in Port Charles, the backlash will be intense.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.