General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ric uses Elizabeth, Sonny and Alexis in the hot seat, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease it’s more of the same.

There are plenty of unanswered questions about what happened to Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington), and they will be investigated next week.

On Friday’s episode, Ric (Rick Hearst) attempted to make waves for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). He may be surprised when it comes to Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

Meanwhile, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) is still working to escape captivity. His only hope of being rescued is in the hospital unconsciousness, so his next move needs to be bold.

The Quartermaines are at odds, and another confrontation is coming.

Molly has questions

After learning about her father’s statement about Alexis to the PCPD, Molly questions his motives.

No love is lost between Ric and Alexis, and Molly is still upset with her mom, but it’s obvious she doesn’t believe her mom would kill Agent Cates.

Will his actions cause Molly to spiral even more?

Jordan does more investigation

After putting things together about the unconscious man in the hospital, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) learned he was connected to Lucky.

Next week, Jordan will put her detective skills to the test when she tries to figure out the connection. He is in danger as the “custodian” has made it into his room, but we suspect he is interrupted before he can kill him.

Will Alexis or Sonny take the fall for Agent Cates’ murder?

Things are about to get complicated in Port Charles.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is the culprit, but with Alexis throwing his gun off the bridge and being seen by Ric and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), she is the one who looks most suspicious.

Next week, Jason (Steve Burton) and Elizabeth come together. She was there with Ric and made a joint statement to the PCPD.

Will she clue Jason in on what she saw?

Kristina (Kate Mansi) has now jeopardized both of her parents, which doesn’t sit well with Molly. After another rash decision from her sister, Molly could lose her mom because of a gun that didn’t even kill anyone.

What will happen when Anna learns the latest from Chase (Josh Swickard)?

Tensions are high in Port Charles next week, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.