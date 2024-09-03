General Hospital spoilers: Jagger Cates is dead and Sonny needs an alibi

Ding dong Agent Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington) is dead.

Friday’s episode of General Hospital showed Sonny (Maurice Benard) facing off with Jagger, who ended up shooting the rogue agent and ending his reign of terror on Port Charles.

However, this has now caused an issue at the Quartermaine estate, leaving those in attendance for the family dinner suspects.

While viewers know it was Sonny who ended Jagger’s life, it seems not everyone was privy to him being out at the boat house.

Tensions in Port Charles have been at an all-time high, and the death of Agent Cates may have settled things back down.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Everyone is a suspect

After the PCPD arrives at the Quartemaine estate, everyone becomes a suspect in the murder of Agent Jagger Cates.

Everyone who attended the big family dinner will be questioned. Chase (Josh Swickard) tells Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) that everyone must talk to the police.

She looks worried as the investigation continues.

Sonny needs an alibi

As many family members and friends are in the living room, a flip of the scene shows Sonny telling Carly (Laura Wright) that he was upstairs with her if anyone asks.

He has roped Carly into the charade with him; understandably, she looks uncomfortable. However, we assume she will alibi him because it is what Jason (Steve Burton) would want.

More Port Charles news

The end of the General Hospital preview video switches to Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) playing cards again.

A woman walks in, saying, “Hello, darling,” and it’s Holly (Emma Samms).

Spoilers teased she would return, and with her connection to the Lucky storyline now, it’s only a matter of time before he returns to Port Charles.

We suspect Robert (Tristan Rogers) sent a message to Holly, who is there to help get Lucky home and safe so that she can be tested as a match for Lulu (formerly Emme Rylan).

Expect questions about why Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) were late to the party, excluding them from being questioned about what happened to Agent Cates.

Also, what will happen to Ava (Maura West) is unclear. She was being carted off with the fake agent to her death but instead went off the road. Will she be saved by the doctor who escaped captivity with Lucky and was making his way to Port Charles?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.