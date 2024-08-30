General Hospital spoilers for next week: Sonny makes a move, Ric spends time with Elizabeth, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that next week may be shortened, but the drama is still there for the hit ABC soap.

Things took a dangerous turn as Jagger Cates (Adam J. Harrington) got more desperate to nail Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Everyone in Port Charles has something to worry about, including Lulu’s (formerly Emme Rylan) declining health, Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) mourning, and the chase for Sonny to be behind bars.

The search for Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) is on. How long it takes to bring him home remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, it seems other issues are happening in Port Charles that will be dealt with.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Jagger is dead

On Friday’s episode, Sonny shot Jagger twice at the Quartermaine Estate.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the fallout of Sonny’s actions will continue well into next week.

With Agent Cates handled, Kristina is free and clear. She is beyond consolable when visiting her daughter’s grave. When she took Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) keys, no one knew where she was going.

Sonny will turn to Jason (Steve Burton) in his moment of need. And because we know he is the show’s star, we don’t see him in much trouble from eliminating Jagger.

But will Sonny have to face Michael (Chad Duell) after going to look for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen)?

And speaking of Willow, what will she and Drew (Cameron Mathison) come up with for why they were both missing for so long as the Quartermaine dinner was scheduled to happen?

Ric spends time with Elizabeth

When Ric (Rick Hearst) walked into General Hospital and saw both Carly (Laura Wright) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), it was only a matter of time before the latter spent time with her ex.

Ric and Elizabeth will spend time together next week, and we wonder if the writers are looking to rekindle their relationship.

He is working hard to get Heather (Alley Mills) acquitted, and it isn’t sitting well with Portia (Brook Kerr). Next week, she will consult with Jordan (Tanisha Harper) about the possibility of Heather being released with Ric representing her.

Other Port Charles tidbits

When Joss (Eden McCoy) checks Carly, will it be about her support of Sonny or something completely different?

Ava (Maura West) will receive help from an unlikely source, and given she is in the hands of someone who wants her dead, we can’t wait to see who it is.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.