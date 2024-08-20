Is Lulu coming back to General Hospital?

General Hospital has been moving full steam ahead with storylines.

With the loss of Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Nikolas (Adam Huff) in jail, the writers have decided to rebuild Laura’s (Genie Francis) family.

News broke weeks ago that Lucky (Johnathan Jackson) would return to Port Charles. It was big news after he’s been off-screen for several years, only returning to see Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer) off into retirement.

The most recent episodes of General Hospital have focused on Lulu and her health in the facility she has been in for years.

After being hurt in the explosion at The Floating Rib, Lulu has been comatose.

It seems that is all about to change, though.

Is Lulu returning to GH?

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that General Hospital was recasting the role of Lulu Spencer.

Emme Rylan, who held the role when the character went into a coma, confirmed she would not return, but Lulu would be back in Port Charles.

No details about the role have been given. However, a new actress would be hired, and it seems she may have already filmed scenes as Luke and Laura Spencer’s daughter.

With the storyline involving her care and news about her recent state, the writers are moving forward with reuniting Laura with her kids. If his sister woke up, it would also make sense to bring Lucky back, mainly because he has been away so long that anything else may not be realistic.

General Hospital put Lulu in a coma and off-screen in a hasty manner. Emme Rylan was shocked by the decision and spoke out about it.

When will Lulu debut on-screen?

Currently, no airdate is available for when the NuLulu will debut on-screen.

This appears to be a slow build, but it should be relatively soon with Lucky’s return announced and Johnathan Jackson filming.

Lulu has so much to wake up and return to, including her children. She and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) were no longer married, and the man she was seeing following their split, Dustin (Mark Lawson), died in the explosion where she was hurt.

Seeing where the writers go when Lulu wakes up will be interesting. Will she remember her old life and her family? Will this be an entirely new version of Lulu?

Be sure to check back with Monsters and Critics for the latest casting updates for the ABC soap.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.