General Hospital is bringing Lulu back: Emme Rylan speaks out

General Hospital viewers have wondered if the writers were working on waking Lulu (formerly Emme Rylan) up from her comatose state.

She’s been heavily discussed, and with Lucky (Johnathan Jackson) returning, bringing her back would be perfect.

Earlier this week, rumors began spreading that Lulu would return, and Emme Rylan confirmed that.

Unfortunately, Emme won’t return to the role she held for seven years before being let go in 2020.

That means that a casting call that went out for “Lauren” was for the Spencer daughter.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When Lulu wakes up, everything in her life will have changed.

Emme Rylan speaks out about General Hospital recasting Lulu

Taking to her Instagram Story, Emme Rylan confirmed that General Hospital was recasting Lulu, but they weren’t asking her back.

She acknowledged that she was no longer hanging in the balance and could close that chapter in her life.

However, Emme remains thankful for the fans she met because of General Hospital.

Pic credit: @emmerylan/Instagram

Emme was fired from General Hospital without notice, and viewers were concerned that the actress had been removed from the show without any explanation.

Lulu and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) had already split, and she was moving on with Dustin (Mark Lawson). The explosion killed him and landed her comatose.

When will Lulu return to General Hospital?

It’s unclear whether the role has been cast. Emme Rylan confirmed that she would no longer be Lulu on General Hospital.

The role only had two actresses. Julie Marie Berman was the original Lulu, and many viewers loved her love story with Dante. She opted to leave the ABC soap, leading Emme to be cast in the role.

She had a different spin on the character, but her chemistry with Lulu’s best friend, Maxie (Kirsten Storms), was perfect. The two are friends off-screen, too, and have continued to hang out despite Emme not being on the ABC soap since 2020.

Lulu is a legacy character, so when she returns to Port Charles, she will have to impress tough critics. As the daughter of Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary), Lulu holds a spot in long-time viewers’ hearts.

It will be interesting to see who they cast in the role and whether she has soap experience. Lulu is complex, with everything that’s happened since she’s been gone, including Dante and Rocco living with Sam (Kelly Monaco) and her kids.

Be sure to check back with Monsters and Critics for updates on who will play Lulu and when she will return to Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.