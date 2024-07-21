Is Lulu coming back to General Hospital? That’s a question on GH fans’ minds after minds after a recent episode of the hit ABC soap

On Friday, Laura (Genie Francis) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) visited Lulu (formerly Emme Rylan) in the long-term care facility.

It was the first time an on-screen visit to comatose Lulu was featured in well over a year.

Someone visiting Lulu hasn’t been seen on-screen since Dante took Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) amid her teen angst drama involving Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

The timing hasn’t gone unnoticed by General Hospital viewers either.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jonathan Jackson is set to return as Lucky Spencer next month.

So, does all of this mean Lulu will soon wake up? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Lulu coming back to General Hospital?

Lulu has been in a coma since 2020 when Emme Rylan was let go from the daytime drama. GH fans were not thrilled with the move and have been hoping Lulu would wake up.

The stars are beginning to align, and this just might happen. With Nikolas (Adam Huss) in jail and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) presumed dead, Laura has very little family in Port Charles.

In fact, her husband Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and baby Ace are all she has, and that’s not good enough for Laura fans.

The Spencer family was once front and center on the show. It’s time for that to be the case again and Lucky has got the ball rolling.

Aside from the Spencer family needing to be back in the mix, Dante and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have gotten a little too happy. That’s another sure-fire sign that Lulu could be coming back to General Hospital to shake things up with the boring couple.

All in all, we have to say that a Lulu return is likely to happen. We all knew it would, or she would not have been put in a coma.

There’s a good chance that Lulu will wake up during November sweeps after Lucky has settled back into Port Charles.

Will Lulu be recast on GH?

The big question that remains besides Lulu waking up is who will play the character. Two actresses have played Lulu since she was aged in 2005.

Julie Marie Berman took over the role when Lulu was aged to a teenager, playing the character until 2013. Emme Rylan began playing Lulu a few months later, staying on until November 2020, when Lulu went into a coma.

Since her departure, Emme has said more than once she would be open to returning to play Lulu on the ABC soap. At this point, it could go either way, with Emme coming back or Lulu being recast again.

Should Lulu wake up or stay in a coma?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.