General Hospital star Kin Shriner reveals surprising exit

General Hospital viewers have hoped a storyline for Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) would pop up eventually.

He is a legacy character, after all.

It appears that won’t be in the cards.

Taking to social media, Kin Shriner revealed that his character had been written out of General Hospital. We have no idea what the writers are thinking, mainly because he has been on the show for decades and is one of the only attorneys left.

In recent years, Scotty has been on and off screen numerous times, often when the actor would take vacation time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This isn’t unheard of in the soap world. Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) has taken extended breaks for vacation, and when Anthony Geary (Luke Spencer) was part of the show, he would only film a certain number of weeks in the year.

Here’s what we know about Kin Shriner and his General Hospital exit.

Kin Shriner reveals he ‘just found out’ Scotty was written out

Based on what Kin Shriner shared on Twitter, it doesn’t mean Scotty is gone for good. Written out could mean put on pause for a while and brought back later. Nowhere did he say he was killed off of General Hospital.

He wrote, I just found out Scotty @GeneralHospital was written out I thank u @GeneralHospital fans for decades of supporting me !!”

Kin Shriner reveals he was written out. Pic credit: @kinshriner/Twitter

This also should be taken with a grain of salt, as Kin has tweeted things like this in the past, alluding to the times he was on vacation or not needed on the canvas.

In 2021

In 2022

In 2023



What is the truth? #GH pic.twitter.com/37VLLhpiwc — ryan w (@SourceRyan) May 17, 2023

General Hospital wasted the potential for Scotty

As this year marked 60 years of General Hospital, the writers did what they thought would be huge for viewers by revisiting the Cassadine horrors and reuniting some of the big names from the 80s.

We would always be smiling back then @GeneralHospital was a riot . pic.twitter.com/CbgpYPoZk3 — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) May 17, 2023

Genie Francis (Laura), Emma Samms (Holly), Tristan Rogers (Robert), Finolas Hughes (Anna), and Kristina Wagner (Felicia) all worked together alongside some of the fan favorites from the current storylines. They didn’t use Scotty at all, and even now, he’s only seen minimally on screen.

The writers made it clear they weren’t interested in Scotty and Liesl (Kathleen Gati) moving their relationship forward, so that left him at a dead end.

And while Scotty is supposed to be helping Cody (Josh Kelly), that could be forgotten too.

It is unclear whether Kin Shriner was written out of General Hospital for good or is temporary until they can find a use for Scotty in Port Charles again.

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.