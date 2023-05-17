General Hospital star Haley Pullos arrested for DUI after major crash

General Hospital star Haley Pullos (Molly Lansing-Davis) has been arrested for a felony DUI following a wrong-way crash on a freeway.

The soap star previously revealed she was recovering from a car accident, confirming that her role would be temporarily recast — but details beyond that weren’t made available until now.

She told Soap Opera Digest, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”

However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the crash was a serious one that saw her car fly over a dividing barrier on the freeway and into oncoming traffic, where she collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

Pictures from the accident in Pasadena, which took place on April 29, were obtained by the outlet.

They showed two seriously damaged white cars at the scene of the crash.

Haley Pullos allegedly ‘uncooperative’ after DUI arrest

It is alleged that Haley was not cooperative with emergency services personnel after the accident, and was combative with a firefighter who was assessing her at the scene. She was said to be unable to exit her car without assistance.

Police claimed to have found marijuana edibles and mini bottles of tequila when they searched her car.

The General Hospital star was arrested for felony DUI while at the hospital, with officers alleging that she exhibited key signs of being under the influence like slurred speech and glassy eyes.

The other driver is said to have sustained significant injuries but survived.

Details about a court date or hearing have not yet been released.

What does this mean for Haley Pullos on General Hospital?

Other than her previous statement, Haley has remained quiet as she recovers following the accident.

The new Molly Lansing-Davis will debut next week on General Hospital after it was announced Haley’s character would be recast.

It’s not known when she will return to the role, which she has been praised for portraying well despite her statement.

Before her departure, her character was beginning a new storyline while trying to conceive with her partner, TJ (Tajh Bellow).

She previously took part in a storyline where her mom, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), was battling alcoholism and faced the consequences for her actions while impaired.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.