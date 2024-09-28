Kelly Monaco wraps General Hospital two decades after she arrived

It’s the end of an era for many General Hospital fans.

This week marked the end of Kelly Monaco as Samantha Morgan on the hit ABC soap.

Kelly debuted on October 1, 2003, and she closed the door to her dressing room on September 27, 2024.

When news broke that Kelly was fired from GH and the writers were killing off the character, viewers weren’t happy. Over the last few weeks, many have expressed disdain for what the show has done to their favorite actress.

After two decades in the role and more than one successful pairing, Kelly wrapped her final scenes and closed the door on something that has been a massive part of her life.

While we haven’t heard anything from Kelly about the situation, her mom spoke out on social media.

Kelly Monaco’s mom confirms General Hospital end

Throughout the last several weeks, Carmina Monaco has spoken out about Kelly Monaco and the situation with General Hospital.

She let the fans know that Kelly feels the love and outpouring of support for her during this transition.

On Friday, Carmina went to X to confirm that Kelly had wrapped her final scenes at General Hospital and would be closing her dressing room doors for the last time.

She wrote, in part, “I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly’s incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you’ve shown her throughout her time on General Hospital. On this final day, just four days shy of the anniversary of her first episode on October 1, 2003, Kelly will close the door of her dressing room for the last time.”

Carmina also praised Kelly’s fans for being there for the good and bad times. Supporting her every step and throughout every endeavor was important to the actress.

It ended with, “Thank you for being there, for believing in her, and for reminding her of the impact she’s made. We will always be grateful for you standing with her through it all.”

Kelly Monaco promises to tell her story

Earlier this month, Kelly Monaco shared a photo of herself and Billy Miller on the anniversary of his passing. She hinted there was a story to tell, and we are waiting to hear the tea!

The two were rumored to have a whirlwind romance and were often shown supporting each other beyond the show. “Killy” was their smush name, and they promoted being kind.

Kelly and Billy’s pairing on General Hospital was exceptional, and it resonated with viewers. There was something different about them. Viewers were devastated when Billy was written off the show, and the character was later recast with Cameron Mathison.

Based on the timing of Kelly wrapping up her final scenes, we suspect her death will be a part of November sweeps.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.