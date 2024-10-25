Kelly Monaco sends message to General Hospital fans in ‘not scripted’ gesture

As Kelly Monaco’s final scenes as Sam McCall on General Hospital begin airing, viewers are tuned in to catch the final glimpses of one of their favorites.

Kelly has played Sam since 2003, when the character debuted in Port Charles. She has been mixed up with some strong male leads, including Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton).

However, her chemistry with Billy Miller as NuJason and Drew drew even more viewers into her world. Kelly and Billy (or Killy, as they were lovingly nicknamed) were part of one of the better eras of General Hospital.

During a recent episode of the hit ABC soap, Sam was being wheeled into surgery to help save Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) life.

Just before she turned the corner, Sam signaled, “I love you,” in American Sign Language. This was also part of Jason and Sam’s story, and JaSam fans immediately noticed.

So, the big question is whether the moment was Sam’s or Kelly’s.

Kelly Monaco adds a special moment during General Hospital scene

Soap Twitter lit up after watching Sam being wheeled off to surgery.

One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Ok I really need to know if that ‘I love you’ sign was scripted or if @kellymonaco1 threw that in there for us.”

Kelly Monaco took time to address whether it was scripted and confirmed it was not.

Another X user wrote, “I’ll never forgive the head showrunners at #GH for this decision that is beyond disrespectful to the characters, the actors and the fans. I love you Sam McCall & Kelly Monaco”

Another viewer mentioned the sign and shared some moments with JaSam.

Someone else summed everything up, writing, “Ever the Professional . The Gracious. The Kind. The Caring. The Giving. The Most Loving to Fans. The MOST LOVED by her Fans. We salute You and Love you Forever and beyond.”

What’s next for Kelly Monaco?

As the end of her run plays out on General Hospital with November sweeps on the horizon, viewers are waiting for an official statement from the soap star.

She promised one would come, but when it will happen remains unclear.

We’d like to see Days of our Lives or The Young and the Restless pick her up. She would be great on either soap and would likely get more airtime than she’s seen in months.

Kelly hasn’t said much about her future plans, but with her popularity, it wouldn’t be surprising if she had another gig lined up and waiting.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.