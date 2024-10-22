Deidre Hall honors Drake Hogestyn, makes promise to ‘gracious and kind’ Days of our Lives legend

Deidre Hall honored Drake Hogestyn and made a promise to the Days of our Lives legend following his death.

The two actors worked together for nearly four decades and were one of the most iconic supercouples in the soap industry, Jarlena.

Days fans know Marlena and John’s history and the impact they had on the hit Peacock show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Deidre broke her silence about Drake’s death with a statement to Access Hollywood.

Deidre wasn’t done paying tribute to Drake. She took her time to process the loss and find the words to honor him.

This week, she did both those things in a loving tribute to her partner in crime.

Deidre Hall honors Drake Hogestyn

Taking to Instagram, Deidre shared a post that included a picture of her and Drake grinning from ear to ear.

“For nearly 4 decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man. Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, and unfailingly rescuing her from all matter of villains,” she began her message.

The Days of our Lives fan favorite then paid tribute to Drake, who was every bit as wonderful as the tributes pouring in for him express.

“My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene. He was gracious and kind to everyone, from the executive staff to the night crew,” the actress wrote. “Drake loved what he did and adored and respected everyone with whom he did it.”

Deidre made it clear there was nothing more important to her friend than his family and baseball before ending her tribute.

“Drake is dearly loved by everyone who ever knew him and he will be missed beyond measure. We will continue, as he always encouraged us, to swing for the fences,” ended Deidre’s IG post.

Drake’s death has taken a toll on his Days family, who have shown up in droves to honor one of the greatest men they knew.

Days of our Lives stars remember Drake Hogestyn

Alison Sweeny (Sami), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), and others gushed about a man they had loved and known for decades.

Meanwhile, Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) shared never-before-seen moments to pay tribute to their friend. Stephen even shared the last time he saw Drake in person.

Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Christopher Sean (Paul) broke down while talking to Access Hollywood about their final scenes with Drake, which aired just a couple of weeks before his death.

The Days family is still reeling from Drake Hogestyn’s death. Soon after news of his passing, it was revealed that several fan favorites were returning in 2025, and we are pretty sure they are back for what will end up being John’s funeral.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.