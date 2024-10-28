General Hospital spoilers: Sam’s tragic end, Michael finds out the truth, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week, viewers will need their tissues.

It’s the end of Kelly Monaco’s road with Sam McCall. The actress was fired from the ABC soap, with her character written off.

November sweeps kick off at the end of the week, and the people of Port Charles will experience chaos and sorrow.

A secret has been brewing about an affair between Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) that comes to a head.

The hospital will be front and center all week as the transplant takes center stage.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Sam dies

At the end of the General Hospital video, Lucas (Van Hansis) calls the time of death. The music is creepy and sad, reminiscent of a hospital room and beeping machines.

Much of the video is shot at the hospital, where the families await news. Some scenes show arrivals, including Jason (Steve Burton), who wonders what happened.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Laura (Genie Francis) are seen asking about their daughters, looking stressed and worn.

Michael punches Drew

Nina (Cynthia Watros) warns Willow about the direction of events, and everything will be blown wide open.

General Hospital spoilers teased that Michael (Chad Duell) was shocked by something, and we suspect it’s the situation between his wife and uncle.

The preview shows Michael throwing a punch at Drew. We can only assume Willow didn’t come clean and that Michael learned about the affair through Ned (Wally Kurth), who wanted a leg up for ELQ.

More General Hospital news

As Kelly Monaco’s time on General Hospital comes to an end, she teased a statement would come. She hinted that the show firing her was “retaliation” but didn’t elaborate on what.

Viewers may have noticed Kirsten Storms looking slimmer as she has been putting in the work at the gym. Her last few scenes have highlighted her change in appearance.

There has been plenty of talk about Monica (Leslie Charleson) lately, with viewers wondering if she would be returning. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. She is still dealing with health issues, and while the show would welcome her back, she isn’t up to it these days.

In the upcoming days, we expect some of Kelly’s co-stars to praise her as her time on General Hospital ends. She wrapped taping over a month ago, and they were likely quiet until the storyline played out.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.