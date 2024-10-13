Kirsten Storms weight loss highlighted as she shows her creative side

General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) has been working on herself.

The soap actress has been open about her weight and illnesses that have affected how she feels, leading to her not feeling the best.

Kirsten had a tumor removed from her head, only revealing her health crisis right before she underwent the surgery.

She recovered and has worked to regain her strength, showing up at the gym and training hard.

While she documents her journey, her weight loss has been visible on General Hospital.

The last decade took a toll on the beautiful blonde, but she is back and better than ever.

Kirsten Storms highlights crochet skills

On Instagram, Kirsten Storms shared a fringe jacket she crocheted.

Not only is it gorgeous, but it is also one-of-a-kind and definitely something her alter-ago, Maxie Jones, would snatch up.

She captioned the share, “If you know me well, you know my motto when it comes to making sweaters… ✨ Fringe on everything ✨ #crochetersofinstagram”

The General Hospital star has been sharing her fashion with followers.

Recently, Kirsten debuted her “I rolled into work like this” look, and it surprised followers because she wore Green Bay Packers apparel.

What’s next for Maxie on General Hospital?

Maxie has rekindled her romance with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), which is nostalgic for viewers who remember their non-wedding and the days of karaoke in the young adult scene.

She has gained a brother in Cody (Josh Kelly), and her family life finally seems stable after years of ups and downs.

However, things with her best friend, Lulu (Alexa Havins), aren’t looking good. Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) was supposed to save his sister, but his liver isn’t a viable option. Maxie and Lulu had quite a friendship, and after Lulu fell into a coma, Maxie seemingly lost her way. After all, that’s how she ended up with Peter (Wes Ramsey).

We know that since Lulu was recast, she will wake up and be among the living once again, but we fear it may be Sam (Kelly Monaco) who saves her. Kelly was fired from General Hospital, and her character will be killed off.

There’s also the cosmetic line and the drama that comes along with Tracy (Jane Elliot) being one of the heads. Maxie knows Deception inside and out, and with her job comes plenty of responsibilities. There hasn’t been much talk about it lately, but we suspect more is coming.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.