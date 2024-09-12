Kirsten Storms weight loss: Here’s why Maxie looks different

General Hospital viewers saw Maxie (Kirsten Storms) featured in the most recent episode of the hit ABC soap.

It heavily focused on Cody (Josh Kelly) having brunch with his family, which includes Maxie. She was also at the Quartermaine main house before the brunch to have a meeting about Deception.

Kirsten has been open about her health struggles over the years and the weight gain that came along with it.

She had brain surgery where a tumor was removed, and that contributed to her outward appearance. However, she (and Maxie) were looking great on General Hospital.

The soap star recently addressed viewers, talking about Maxie’s style. After that, Maxie got an upgraded wardrobe that suited her.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, viewers are wondering about Kirsten Storms’ weight loss.

Kirsten Storms hits the gym

It’s no secret that chatter around Kirsten Storms’ appearance makes her uncomfortable.

Kirsten is very private about her life but often shares fun moments with her daughter, Harper, whom she shares with her ex-husband and former costar, Brandon Barash.

General Hospital viewers may have noticed Kirsten Storms’ weight loss in recent episodes of the hit ABC soap.

Maxie looks a bit different. She wears form-fitting clothing, highlighting her weight loss, and her hair and makeup are perfect.

Her hair was touched up recently as Maxie no longer has darker roots as of the most recent episode.

The soap actress hasn’t talked in-depth about losing weight but has been sharing her gym journey on Instagram.

Maxie is getting her best friend back on General Hospital

We can only guess that Maxie will be front and center as General Hospital kicks off the Lulu (Alexa Havins) storyline in the coming weeks and months.

They are best friends, and Kirsten Storms and Emme Rylan (former Lulu) are close in real life. How Maxie and NuLulu’s chemistry will go remains to be seen, but based on the casting choice, it will likely be okay.

Maxie and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) are reconciling, and it seems the writers may have a similar notion for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Lulu. There is so much happening with this story, and many key players have been on the back burner for quite some time.

It’s unclear when Alexa Havins will debut as Lulu, but we expect it to happen later this month or in October, just in time to prepare for November sweeps.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.