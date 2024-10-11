Kirsten Storms surprises General Hospital fans with this wardrobe choice

Kirsten Storms has been a hot topic among General Hospital fans.

After months of not looking like herself or Maxie, she has returned full force.

Her style has been back on point, and she has documented her health journey.

General Hospital viewers quickly pointed out Kirsten’s weight loss after an episode aired last month.

She has morphed back into the Maxie we knew and loved when she ran the teen scene, and it doesn’t hurt that her romance with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) has been rekindled.

A recent before and after wardrobe shot has viewers talking even more.

Kirsten Storms shocks followers with her before look

Filming a soap opera is hard work and requires long days and early morning call times.

Kirsten Storms recently shared her look but together by wardrobe and hair and makeup, and she looked stunning. She said someone told her it was giving “naughty librarian,” and we can’t argue with that.

The General Hospital star wrote, “I don’t know if it’s the ribbon bow at my collar (courtesy of our wardrobe designer extraordinaire Shawn) or the mohawk braid (thanks @abrahamjosephr 🥰), but I LOVE this look. Someone told me it was giving “naughty librarian” vibes and I was down for that. It really does take a village to preform this transformation in a short amount of time, especially so early in the morning. I’m thankful for the makeup, hair and wardrobe departments at @generalhospitalabc for all of their hard work. You guys are the best. 💛 (swipe for a pic of how I roll into work before the sun is up).”

However, that wasn’t what caught everyone’s attention. Her photo from how she rolled into work got the comment section going.

One commenter wrote, “Are you really a Packer fan? 💚 Luv you even more. You look great!”

Another said, “Are you a packer fan? Now I love you even more!! 💛💚.”

Someone else commented, “Packers!!!😍🙌.”

Pic credit: @kirstenstorms/Instagram

General Hospital has many changes ahead

Kirsten Storms’ Maxie is headed for an emotional few weeks on General Hospital.

Not only is her best friend, Lulu (Alexa Havins), fighting for her life, but her other good friend, Sam (Kelly Monaco), will be killed off.

Maxie has the potential for plenty of screen time, which hasn’t happened in a while. She’s frequently used, but having a more personal storyline or two will give Kirsten more time to shine as Maxie.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.